Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
SA's looted ' businesses desperate for cash'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED: Update on Eskom's Kendal Power Station - what is causing fires? Is there foul play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bruce Moyo - General Manager For cluster of Power Stations at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Tekkie Town founders on their fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bernard Mostert - co-founder at Tekkie Town
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Lexus Luxury of Conversation featuring Chris Weylandt, CEO of Weylandts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Weylandt - CEO at Weylandts
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Quinn - Author Failing To Win and the co-founder and former Group CEO at ZOONA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says Djo BaNkuna has planted vegetables on the sidewalk and the... 13 September 2021 5:18 PM
Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the... 13 September 2021 1:35 PM
Gauteng Phase 2 online admission applications going smoothly despite early snag Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona more than 60,000 applications are successful, the majority of them from p... 13 September 2021 1:25 PM
View all Local
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s s... 13 September 2021 11:02 AM
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate. 13 September 2021 7:31 AM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast
arrow_forward
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

5 September 2021 6:42 PM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s chief economist Kevin Lings, in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin speak to scenario strategist, facilitator, speaker, top-selling business author and one of Africa’s most creative strategic thinkers, Chantel Illbury about future-proofing South Africans’ investments.

Visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast.


More episodes from STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast

Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?

13 September 2021 8:26 AM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s chief economist Kevin Lings, in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin host political analyst, author and speaker, Melanie Verwoerd and political expert at Geopolitical Intelligence Services, Dr Ralph Mathekga to discuss how the current economic, political and social state of the country will impact investments and whether you should bank on a recovering South Africa.


Visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng Phase 2 online admission applications going smoothly despite early snag

Local

We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

Politics

Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom's 2 failures in quick succession disheartening - Yelland

13 September 2021 5:24 PM

Baby reunited with mom hours after vehicle hijacked in CT

13 September 2021 5:09 PM

Another body found in river in search for alleged Mfuleni mob justice victims

13 September 2021 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA