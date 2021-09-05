Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
072 702 1702
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Advocate Dali Mpofu
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Adv. Dali Mpofu
Today at 10:35
Hanging Out with Advocate Dali Mpofu
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dali Mpofu - National Chairperson at Eff
Today at 17:10
Ekurhuleni deals with billing issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 18:09
First Rand Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why you should not gamble your retirement or property as you pursue your entrepreneurial endeavors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified financial planner and Life Planning Director at Chartered Wealth solutions
Latest Local
Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19? Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha reflects on administering the coronavirus vaccine on young people. 16 September 2021 7:50 AM
SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 85,468 since the start of the pandemic. 16 September 2021 6:38 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
View all Politics
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company From security flaws to space tours 15 September 2021 7:15 PM
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
View all Business
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

5 September 2021 6:42 PM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s chief economist Kevin Lings, in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin speak to scenario strategist, facilitator, speaker, top-selling business author and one of Africa’s most creative strategic thinkers, Chantel Illbury about future-proofing South Africans’ investments.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast series.


More episodes from STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast

Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?

13 September 2021 8:26 AM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s chief economist Kevin Lings, in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin host political analyst, author and speaker, Melanie Verwoerd and political expert at Geopolitical Intelligence Services, Dr Ralph Mathekga to discuss how the current economic, political and social state of the country will impact investments and whether you should bank on a recovering South Africa.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast series.

Trending

Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?

Local

If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health

Local

City of Joburg call centre suffers outage due to cable theft

Local

EWN Highlights

Hlophe takes aim at judicial commission & tribunal in court papers

16 September 2021 7:36 AM

Is SA govt empowered to introduce COVID vaccination passport?

16 September 2021 6:58 AM

Ebola virus in survivors can trigger outbreaks years after infection

16 September 2021 6:40 AM

