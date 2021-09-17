Why investing abroad is your next money move!

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s chief economist Kevin Lings, in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.



In this episode, Bongani and Kevin host political analyst, author and speaker, Melanie Verwoerd and political expert at Geopolitical Intelligence Services, Dr Ralph Mathekga to discuss how the current economic, political and social state of the country will impact investments and whether you should bank on a recovering South Africa.



