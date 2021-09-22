Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.



In this episode, Bongani and Kevin discuss technology trends of the future with Stafford Masie, a Discovery Bank board member and FinTech expert who’s also known as the man who brought Google to South Africa. The conversation covers past, present and future tech as well as industry advice for investors.



