Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Small Business Check In: LemmeChew Foods & Beverages thriving during pandemic LemmeChew Foods & Beverages founder and CEO Katlego Suze reflects on how her company is doing well despite COVID-19. 2 October 2021 9:34 AM
'More South Africans die from cardiovascular diseases than all cancers combined' Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on heart disease, its risk factors and living a healthy lifestyle. 2 October 2021 8:02 AM
Chronic fatigue syndrome and its symptoms The ME CFS Foundation South Africa founder and director Retha Viviers shines the spotlight on myalgic encephalomyelitis. 2 October 2021 7:25 AM
View all Local
Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic. 1 October 2021 1:19 PM
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's... 1 October 2021 12:23 PM
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. 1 October 2021 7:22 AM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – in this day and age, life is a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast
arrow_forward
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry

Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry

22 September 2021 4:24 PM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin discuss technology trends of the future with Stafford Masie, a Discovery Bank board member and FinTech expert who’s also known as the man who brought Google to South Africa. The conversation covers past, present and future tech as well as industry advice for investors.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast series.


More episodes from STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast

Why investing abroad is your next money move!

17 September 2021 2:58 PM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin are joined by Neil Robson, Head of Global Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments to discuss the risks and rewards surrounding international investments and the best ways to start taking your money abroad.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast series.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?

13 September 2021 8:26 AM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin host political analyst, author and speaker, Melanie Verwoerd and political expert at Geopolitical Intelligence Services, Dr Ralph Mathekga to discuss how the current economic, political and social state of the country will impact investments and whether you should bank on a recovering South Africa.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast series.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

5 September 2021 6:42 PM

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’sChief Economist Kevin Lings in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin speak to scenario strategist, facilitator, speaker, top-selling business author and one of Africa’s most creative strategic thinkers, Chantel Illbury about future-proofing South Africans’ investments.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast series.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Chronic fatigue syndrome and its symptoms

Local

'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'

Local

Joburg and Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for flooding

Local

EWN Highlights

Political parties hit the campaign trail ahead of local elections

2 October 2021 12:50 PM

Qataris vote in subdued first legislative election

2 October 2021 12:20 PM

Kellaway scores hat-trick as in-form Australia down Pumas

2 October 2021 12:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA