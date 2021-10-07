Your money can benefit South African small businesses

Whether you are investing to preserve money for retirement or to create wealth, join Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings in a series of conversations on how to invest for more certainty, more returns and more impact.



In this episode, Bongani and Kevin talk about the impact of infrastructural investment with Khudusela Pitje, Chief Executive Officer of New GX Capital Investments. The conversation focuses on the expansion of SA’s infrastructure, New GX’s rise up the ranks and the best way for investors to get involved in this market.



