Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace. 3 October 2021 10:44 AM
Office aircon wars and how to deal with them ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says air conditioning fights can sometimes escalate in the office. 3 October 2021 8:55 AM
What rise in food inflation mean to your household Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget. 3 October 2021 8:25 AM
Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic. 1 October 2021 1:19 PM
Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's... 1 October 2021 12:23 PM
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. 1 October 2021 7:22 AM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – in this day and age, life is a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
The Azania Mosaka Show
Future is an attitude - Presented By Audi
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

20 September 2021 3:03 PM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode futurist, Graeme Codrington takes a look at the key disruptive forces and consider new attitudes and actions that we all need to adopt in these changing times as well as what people (and businesses) can do to plan and prepare for our future.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 


Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms

Local

What rise in food inflation mean to your household

Local Business

Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues

Local

EWN Highlights

Gunmen rob, pepper spray patients & staff at Mpumalanga clinic

3 October 2021 4:19 PM

4 killed, 12 seriously injured after wall collapses on guests at Limpopo wedding

3 October 2021 4:12 PM

Grassy Park CPF pleads with community to offer info on killing of little girl

3 October 2021 4:04 PM

