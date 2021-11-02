Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Justice and accountability for Apartheid victims
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lukhanyo Calata, son of late Fort Calata
Father Michael Lapsley - Director at Institute for Healing of Memories
Yasmin Sooka, Former TRC Commissioner
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus - Life partnerships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship coach
Shando Theron - Senior Partner at Theron &Theron Divorce & Law Firm Specializing In Matrimonial Law
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Lulu & Marula
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Spaltman - Formulation specialist
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement? Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 12 November 2021 7:24 AM
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget. 11 November 2021 7:41 AM
View all Politics
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results. 11 November 2021 7:51 PM
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt' The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 7:12 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Business
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
View all Sport
We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Future is an attitude - Presented By Audi
arrow_forward
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

2 November 2021 3:55 PM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Azania Mosaka and Gamelihle Sibanda unpack the new definition of luxury emerging in our world and we delve into a mindset change where luxury and sustainability become synonymous.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 


More episodes from Future is an attitude - Presented By Audi

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

21 October 2021 9:08 AM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Podcast Host, Azania Mosaka, and Trends Analyst, Dion Chang, explore how the Internet of Things can make our lives (and our homes) better, thanks to a new generation of smart products. 

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

7 October 2021 9:04 AM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Rapelang Rabana explores how South Africa is driving innovation and technological development on the African continent.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

20 September 2021 3:03 PM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Graeme Codrington takes a look at the key disruptive forces and consider new attitudes and actions that we all need to adopt in these changing times as well as what people (and businesses) can do to plan and prepare for our future.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj

Politics Local

Godongwana did not spell out what will take SA out of economic crisis - Cosatu

Local

What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Phaahla: No sign of COVID infection spike in wake of elections

12 November 2021 8:46 AM

De Klerk's treatment of TRC was a mistake - struggle stalwart Maharaj

12 November 2021 8:41 AM

DA's Pappas to be officially inaugurated as uMngeni mayor on Friday

12 November 2021 8:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA