Designing a future that brings society closer together

Today at 12:05
Inaugral Council Sittings: Johannesburg.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Inaugral Council Sittings: Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:15
Inaugral Council Sittings: Ethwekwini.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:23
Newly elected Cape Town Mayor announces his committee.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
Political Parties explain their stance re coalition talks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wouter Wessels - National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 12:37
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:41
Prasa CEO suspended because of his determination to fight corruption: Hoffman
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Today at 12:45
Reservoirs impacted by rand water outage have recovered - Joburg Water.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Today at 12:52
South Africans get free access to national parks during SANParks Week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Fayroush Ludick. Regional Communications Manager
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:42
Omnia doubles profit amid strong mining and farming activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Netcare Group resumes dividend payout after a bump in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't by Alberto Alesina, Carlo Favero
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:33
[Pre-Record ] Other People’s Money - Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Indra Nooyi - former Chair & CEO at Pepsi Co.
Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Future is an attitude - Presented By Audi
arrow_forward
Designing a future that brings society closer together

Designing a future that brings society closer together

16 November 2021 5:29 PM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, podcast host, Azania Mosaka and director at Design Space Africa, Dr Luyanda Mpahlwa take a tour of the cities of the future, exploring the ways in which designers can help us see the world that is coming and the magic that can happen when design creativity integrates with technology.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 


More episodes from Future is an attitude - Presented By Audi

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

2 November 2021 3:55 PM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Azania Mosaka and Gamelihle Sibanda unpack the new definition of luxury emerging in our world and we delve into a mindset change where luxury and sustainability become synonymous.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

21 October 2021 9:08 AM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Podcast Host, Azania Mosaka, and Trends Analyst, Dion Chang, explore how the Internet of Things can make our lives (and our homes) better, thanks to a new generation of smart products. 

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

7 October 2021 9:04 AM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Rapelang Rabana explores how South Africa is driving innovation and technological development on the African continent.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

20 September 2021 3:03 PM

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want. 

In this episode, Graeme Codrington takes a look at the key disruptive forces and consider new attitudes and actions that we all need to adopt in these changing times as well as what people (and businesses) can do to plan and prepare for our future.

Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

