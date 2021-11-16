Designing a future that brings society closer together

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:05
Inaugral Council Sittings: Johannesburg.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:10
Inaugral Council Sittings: Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
125
Today at 12:15
Inaugral Council Sittings: Ethwekwini.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 12:23
Newly elected Cape Town Mayor announces his committee.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:27
Political Parties explain their stance re coalition talks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wouter Wessels - National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Guests
Wouter Wessels - National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
125
Today at 12:37
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:41
Prasa CEO suspended because of his determination to fight corruption: Hoffman
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
125
Today at 12:45
Reservoirs impacted by rand water outage have recovered - Joburg Water.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
125
Today at 12:52
South Africans get free access to national parks during SANParks Week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Fayroush Ludick. Regional Communications Manager
Guests
Fayroush Ludick. Regional Communications Manager
125
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cato Louw
Guests
Cato Louw
125
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:42
Omnia doubles profit amid strong mining and farming activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia
Guests
Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia
125
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
125
Today at 19:08
Netcare Group resumes dividend payout after a bump in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't by Alberto Alesina, Carlo Favero
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
125
Today at 19:33
[Pre-Record ] Other People’s Money - Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Indra Nooyi - former Chair & CEO at Pepsi Co.
Guests
Indra Nooyi - former Chair & CEO at Pepsi Co.
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up