Designing a future that brings society closer together

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want.



In this episode, podcast host, Azania Mosaka and director at Design Space Africa, Dr Luyanda Mpahlwa take a tour of the cities of the future, exploring the ways in which designers can help us see the world that is coming and the magic that can happen when design creativity integrates with technology.



