How a high-performance attitude can drive success

“Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi aims to inspire South Africans to think differently about the future – optimistically and intentionally redefining what progress truly means to us. The series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us imagine and shape the future that we want.
In the final episode, podcast host, Azania Mosaka and co-founder and CEO at Yoco, Katlego Maphai look at how mental and personal focus drives high performers to do what they do, even when others tell them that it is impossible.
Subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts and visit www.702.co.za for more on the Future is an attitude podcast series presented by Audi.
In this episode, podcast host, Azania Mosaka and director at Design Space Africa, Dr Luyanda Mpahlwa take a tour of the cities of the future, exploring the ways in which designers can help us see the world that is coming and the magic that can happen when design creativity integrates with technology.
In this episode, Azania Mosaka and Gamelihle Sibanda unpack the new definition of luxury emerging in our world and we delve into a mindset change where luxury and sustainability become synonymous.
In this episode, Podcast Host, Azania Mosaka, and Trends Analyst, Dion Chang, explore how the Internet of Things can make our lives (and our homes) better, thanks to a new generation of smart products.
In this episode, Rapelang Rabana explores how South Africa is driving innovation and technological development on the African continent.
In this episode, Graeme Codrington takes a look at the key disruptive forces and consider new attitudes and actions that we all need to adopt in these changing times as well as what people (and businesses) can do to plan and prepare for our future.
