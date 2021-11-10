What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Crime Time - Confession of Hitman
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Maggie Davey - Publishing Director of Jacana Media
Today at 22:05
Africa at a Glance: Methodology of what students should be taught in high school
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ari Katz - CEO at Boston City Campus & Business College
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station Tutuka Power Station general manager Sello Mametja says he has called law enforcement to investigate issues at the power station. 18 November 2021 4:38 PM
Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about what this means for consumers. 18 November 2021 4:05 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!'s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn't have to be this hard The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
Investing in our future: Acting now and acting well - powered by Standard Bank
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

10 November 2021 1:50 PM

Standard Bank presents Investing in the future: Acting now and acting well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702's Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Gumede is joined by Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory to unpack what the green finance deals at the Climate Change Conference could mean for Africa and the small and medium enterprises operating in the green economy.

Engage us on #PoweringImpact


Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investor

17 November 2021 12:24 PM

Standard Bank presents Investing in the future: Acting now and acting well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702's Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Fatima Vawda, Managing Director of 27four Investment Managers discusses the importance of ESG from an investor's perspective, and how vital it is that assets are responsibly invested.

Engage us on #PoweringImpact

Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

15 November 2021 3:35 PM

Standard Bank presents Investing in the future: Acting now and acting well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702's Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University explains what Impact Investing is and what the benefits are for the investor and for society at large.

Engage us on #PoweringImpact

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here's why

8 November 2021 10:35 AM

Standard Bank presents Investing in the future: Acting now and acting well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702's Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Gumede is joined by Professor Mervyn King, Professor Extraordinaire at the University of South Africa on Corporate Citizenship, alongside Wikus Botha, EY Africa's Energy and Natural Resource Leader to discuss the increase in responsible investment in recent years.

Engage us on #PoweringImpact

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

3 November 2021 4:23 PM

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702's Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Gumede is joined by Jonathan Lamb, Head of Platform Businesses for CIB Digital at Standard Bank Group alongside Ben Britz, Executive: Solutions Strategy at Transaction Capital Transactional Services, and Gur Geva, Founder and Chief Executive at iiDENTIFii. The group's discussion unpacks the partnership between the three companies using the platform business model and how this method is good for future businesses.

Engage us on #PoweringImpact

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

29 October 2021 5:10 PM

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702's Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Dr. Crispian Olver, Director at Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission, and Joanne Yawitch, CEO of National Business Initiative, talk about how South Africa plans to become more sustainable and play it's part in the global initiative to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Engage us on #PoweringImpact

Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station

Local

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

Local

Killing of protesters in Sudan 'utterly shameful': UN rights chief

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

Witness at July

18 November 2021 6:59 PM

