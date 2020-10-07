Masterclass on Dating

Guests: Justin Cohen - Leading Authority on Human Potential and author
Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Many listeners have family in Durban, and Gauteng is no stranger to flooding - with homeowners’ insurance policies being quite restrictive when it comes to subsidence, will owners of houses which collapsed be covered?
Vodacom has increased its fees not only for those mid-contract, but even for those who signed two or three year contracts in March, less than a month before the new fees came into effect. Naturally they are NOT HAPPY!
One downside of ordering your groceries online is that you can’t check the date marks… this is especially important when it comes to ‘use by’ dates on perishable products, because it’s a safety issue.
What if a product comes with no date mark at all?
Psychiatrist Dr Akpabio chats to us about managing sobriety this holiday periodLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ayanda Mazwi, Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance
Natural disaster? It’ll never happen to me. That’s a common perception among millions of South Africans – but with natural catastrophes on the rise across the world, you could be making a costly mistake if you don’t take steps to protect yourself and your property.
Hurricanes, fires and floods cost the world an estimated $150 billion in 2019. Closer to home, flash floods swept through parts of Pretoria in December, causing millions of Rands in damage. The month before that, tornadoes ravaged areas of KwaZulu-Natal, killing more than 20 people and causing substantial damage to property, and just this week flodds in KZN.
Vanisha Gordhan from SADAG chats to us about mental health over the holidays
Dr Frank Magwegwe - Lecturer at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria
In our second episode of our series on retirment, we look at 35 -50 year old's and retirement.
From Head of Communication and Marketing at SAN Parks, to social media star. We chat to Sipho Mkhwanazi who quit his job at Sanparks, to make videos on tik tok. We chat about changing careers and the challenges that come from it.
Tik Tok star Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi decided to quit his comfortable job as the head of communication and marketing for South National Parks seven months after the social media bug bit him.
Dr Ela Manga is the Founder of Breath work Africa, and chats to us about a breathing technique to help with anxiety.LISTEN TO PODCAST