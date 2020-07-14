Mo's Crib

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Mo's Crib as a finalist, placing Michelle Mokone on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!



Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.