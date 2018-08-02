How do petitions in the city of Joburg work

Guests: Surita Volland - Started the Bush Baby Petition
Peter Kute | Assistant Director Of Petitions at City of Johannesburg
Councillor Steve Kotze - Chairperson: Petitions Standing Committee
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dr Kobus Roux | Psychiatrist from SADAG
Lucky Ntimene | From the National Liquor Traders CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Vuyelwa “Mrs Gee” Gxoyiya | Financial EducatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nomfusi| Award winning singer and songwriterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dinga Maphithela I Author I Actor I Founder of Miss LusikisikiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Steve Letsike | From Access Chapter 2LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Moqondwana| Content Creator| Award Winning Radio BroadcasterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gabbi Brondani| Travel WriterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Welcome Leshiba | Travel Writer at Get Away MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST