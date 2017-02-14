Would you marry someone you’ve never seen before?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid This follows President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country was returning to a national state of disaster to... 19 April 2022 8:54 AM
Check your load shedding schedule here 702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed. 19 April 2022 8:33 AM
Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry? Aviation expert Guy Leitch and SA Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gweb shine the spotlight on the industry. 19 April 2022 8:15 AM
View all Local
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4 The power utility said that had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped. 19 April 2022 7:39 AM
Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday. 18 April 2022 7:47 AM
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from... 15 April 2022 12:32 PM
View all Business
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them? Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za. 19 April 2022 6:38 AM
Love and fear have a particular and 'distinct impact' on people Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about love and fear and the impact they have on the brain. 17 April 2022 10:44 AM
SANBS wants to improve your health The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Would you marry someone you’ve never seen before?

Would you marry someone you’ve never seen before?

14 February 2017 4:34 PM

Paula Quinsee is a certified imago educator and professional facilitator and NLP life coach. As a relationship expert, she teaches individuals and organisations the importance of healthy relationships using emotional intelligence skills. In Married at First Sight, singles who have failed to find love, put their hearts in the hands of a team of experts who select their perfect partner- the couples then meet for the first time at the altar.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

Knowler Knows - Floods and home owners insurance, and Vodacom price increases

14 April 2022 3:06 PM

  Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

 

Many listeners have family in Durban, and Gauteng is no stranger to flooding - with homeowners’ insurance policies being quite restrictive when it comes to subsidence, will owners of houses which collapsed be covered? 
 
Vodacom has increased its fees not only for those mid-contract, but even for those who signed two or three year contracts in March, less than a month before the new fees came into effect. Naturally they are NOT HAPPY! 
 
One downside of ordering your groceries online is that you can’t check the date marks… this is especially important when it comes to ‘use by’ dates on perishable products, because it’s a safety issue. 
What if a product comes with no date mark at all? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Managing sobriety this holiday

14 April 2022 1:46 PM

  Psychiatrist Dr Akpabio chats to us about managing sobriety this holiday period 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line - Good Cops and Bad Cops

14 April 2022 1:45 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Natural disasters and short term insurance

13 April 2022 2:02 PM

  Ayanda Mazwi, Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance

Natural disaster? It’ll never happen to me. That’s a common perception among millions of South Africans – but with natural catastrophes on the rise across the world, you could be making a costly mistake if you don’t take steps to protect yourself and your property.  
 
Hurricanes, fires and floods cost the world an estimated $150 billion in 2019. Closer to home, flash floods swept through parts of Pretoria in December, causing millions of Rands in damage. The month before that, tornadoes ravaged areas of KwaZulu-Natal, killing more than 20 people and causing substantial damage to property, and just this week flodds in KZN. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Looking after mental health in the holidays

13 April 2022 1:46 PM

 

Vanisha Gordhan from SADAG chats to us about mental health over the holidays 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line - visiting in-laws demands

13 April 2022 1:43 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series on Retirement - Episode 2: You have retirement on your mind (35 to 50 years old)

12 April 2022 2:34 PM

Dr Frank Magwegwe - Lecturer at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria

In our second episode of our series on retirment, we look at 35 -50 year old's and retirement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing careers

12 April 2022 2:04 PM

From Head of Communication and Marketing at SAN Parks, to social media star. We chat to Sipho Mkhwanazi who quit his job at Sanparks, to make videos on tik tok. We chat about changing careers and the challenges that come from it. 
Tik Tok star Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi decided to quit his comfortable job as the head of communication and marketing for South National Parks seven months after the social media bug bit him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line - giving strangers lift

12 April 2022 1:49 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breathing technique to help with anxiety

12 April 2022 1:48 PM

 Dr Ela Manga is the Founder of Breath work Africa, and chats to us about a breathing technique to help with anxiety.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4

Business Local

Corruption Watch worried that floods relief fund will become 'a looting scheme'

Local

Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry?

Local

Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng govt mourns passing of acting DG Thabo Masebe

19 April 2022 8:16 AM

More Langa homes could've been saved if fire hoses hadn't been cut - JP Smith

19 April 2022 8:02 AM

Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4

19 April 2022 7:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA