Would you marry someone you’ve never seen before?

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist







Many listeners have family in Durban, and Gauteng is no stranger to flooding - with homeowners’ insurance policies being quite restrictive when it comes to subsidence, will owners of houses which collapsed be covered?



Vodacom has increased its fees not only for those mid-contract, but even for those who signed two or three year contracts in March, less than a month before the new fees came into effect. Naturally they are NOT HAPPY!



One downside of ordering your groceries online is that you can’t check the date marks… this is especially important when it comes to ‘use by’ dates on perishable products, because it’s a safety issue.

What if a product comes with no date mark at all?

arrow_forward