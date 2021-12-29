Mental Health check-in Moment - forgiveness as part of your healing journey going into 2021

Dr Kobus Roux | Psychiatrist from SADAG
This week on the Upside of Failure, Relebogile Mabotja is joined by the Media Personality and Businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his failures.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Travel Writer, Gabbi Brondani about the reasons why travel Is beneficial for your wellbeingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by a Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler to talk about what to do if you arrive at your Airbnb to discover that the photos in the listing aren’t an honest reflection of the place and answers all consumer related questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by a Content Creator and Businesswoman, Yolenda Jawe to talk about the what it takes to be an influencer in South Africa
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by a Certified Master Life Coach and Author, Judy Klipin to talk about how to recover from burnout and start new year freshLISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by the CEO of the Africa Cannabis Advisory Group, Sibusiso Xaba to talk about the South African cannabis market and how South Africans can benefit from Cannabis industry
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by a Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education, Natasha Madhav to talk about how first-year students can set themselves up for success
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by a Financial Planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully to talk about how to get financially fit in 2022
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Transformational Coach, Telana Simpson to talk about how to set and stick to your New Year’s resolutions