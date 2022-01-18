Who gets allergies ?

Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa
Vanishaa Gordhan, The SADAG Operations Manager chats to us about student mental health
Guests: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Ninja
Reana Steyn, South African Ombudsman for Banking Services
Guest: Dija Ayodele – Author and AestheticianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Raeesa Khan - Occupational Therapist chat to us about the difficulties caring for someone with mental health
Rosalind Lake | Director and global Head of Consumer Markets for Norton Rose Fulbright.LISTEN TO PODCAST