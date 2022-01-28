1:45 pm - Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: IEC briefing on local government elections report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Transport Budget Vote
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 16:20
Constitutional Court case on Friday determines whether there will be a TV blackout for many citizens from the end of June 2022 when the government plans to switch off analogue TV broadcasting.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hassen Lorgat, Spokesperson for Peoples Media Consortium,
Today at 16:50
Nelson Mandela water crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 17:10
[IN STUDIO] Concor respond to SANRAL tender cancellation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lucas Tseki, CEO ConCor
Today at 17:20
SANRAL cancels R17bn tenders Continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lucas Tseki, CEO ConCor
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] A Song, A Book, A Dish with Lucia Mthiyane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lucia Mthiyane - The Kitchen Queen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Casamento (Manufacturer of unique expressionist furniture.)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Starry-Eve Collett - Founder of Casamento
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Institutions and schools need a very clear policy on racism - Terry Oakley-Smith Founder of Diversi-T Terry Oakley tells Clement Manyathela that there aren't a lot of race conversations happening. 20 May 2022 12:48 PM
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between... 20 May 2022 11:30 AM
Justice Albie Sachs: Clooney Foundation award a huge honour to me, SA judiciary Presenter Africa Melane chats to anti-apartheid activist and former ConCourt judge Albie Sachs. 20 May 2022 11:05 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
View all Politics
Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away! Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries. 20 May 2022 12:52 PM
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association. 19 May 2022 9:51 PM
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
View all Business
Can a marriage survive when you've fallen out of love? The answer is YES relationship expert Paula Quinsee tells Clement Manyathela that it is possible to revive the fire in a long-term relationship thro... 20 May 2022 1:01 PM
SABS to develop guidelines for production and use of vaping products Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Jodi Scholtz, the lead administrator at the South African Bureau of Standards. 20 May 2022 7:35 AM
Open Studios Joburg festival is coming this May to highlight local talent The event will take place over two days, 28 and 29 May, at seven locations: August House, Bag Factory Artists' Studios, Ellis Hous... 20 May 2022 6:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok's Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent's governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
View all Entertainment
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn't much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
1:45 pm - Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

1:45 pm - Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

28 January 2022 2:07 PM


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

Knowler Knows - Super Hosts cancelling Airbnb bookings

19 May 2022 3:06 PM

  Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why interest rate hikes are better than high inflation

19 May 2022 2:10 PM

Relebogile chats to Economist Dawie Roodt about why interest rate hikes are better than high inflation 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line

19 May 2022 2:03 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fast Fashion Is Killing Our Planet - How We Can Make A Difference

18 May 2022 2:03 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line - Parents suing son for not giving them grandkids

18 May 2022 1:48 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Dealing with the symptoms of burnout

18 May 2022 1:47 PM

 

Dr Ela Manga chats about dealing with the symptoms of burnout 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series on Short Term Insurance - Retail vs replacement value (episode 3)

17 May 2022 2:34 PM

Christelle Colman - CEO of Ami, underwriting managers for Constantia Insurance

In the third episode of out Series on Short Term Insurance we take a look at retail VS replacement value when it comes to car insurance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gallo Records celebrates 95 years of South African and Pan African music

17 May 2022 2:02 PM

Zara Julius, REsearcher and Producer of the Series.

 

Gallo Records is celebrating its 95 anniversary this year and with that, they have produced a podcast series that takes listeners through the Gallo Vault, home to some of Africa's greatest music legends including Miriam Makeba, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Lucky Dube, Oliver Mtukudzi, Thandiswa Mazwai, Skwatta Kamp, and others. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenting and Parents - Eight steps to family digital wellbeing

17 May 2022 6:43 AM

We chat to an expert Josh Ramsey about 8 steps to family digital wellness. 
As you embark on your journey to lifetime family digital well-being, remember that your relationship with your child is the best defense they have to keeping safer and saner online. 
With all that your kids are exposed to and navigating online, what they need most is a loving, 
connected but firm parent - not another friend!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Working women suffer burnout and harassment, Delo

16 May 2022 1:57 PM

Tumelo Seaketso - Director at Deloitte Consulting Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg EMS on high alert for fires ahead of cold, wet and dark weekend

Local

Institutions and schools need a very clear policy on racism - Terry Oakley-Smith

Local

Ramaphosa orders Mthethwa to scrap R22m flag project

Local

EWN Highlights

Sexual misconduct allegation 'utterly untrue', says Elon Musk

20 May 2022 1:10 PM

Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms

20 May 2022 11:30 AM

Medupi struggling to preserve parts of unit 4 after explosion - management

20 May 2022 10:32 AM

