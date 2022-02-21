Mental Health Check-In Moment - Understanding the way in which we consume media in our life

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse weighs in on whether renting is better than buying property. 27 February 2022 8:27 AM
What is link between kidney disease and Obesity? Medical Doctor Dr Khulile Singata unpacks the links between being over weight and kidney disease. 27 February 2022 8:04 AM
Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday According to a statement, the Boss Zonke star's family has planned an intimate gathering that will be live-streamed. 27 February 2022 6:33 AM
View all Local
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
View all Politics
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Mental Health Check-In Moment - Understanding the way in which we consume media in our life

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Understanding the way in which we consume media in our life

21 February 2022 1:40 PM

Dean McCoubrey from My Social Life chats to us about understanding the way in which we consume media in our life

 


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

702 Unplugged - Daniel Baron

25 February 2022 2:52 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Upside of Failure - Khanyi Mbau

25 February 2022 2:43 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Vilankulos

25 February 2022 2:01 PM

 Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - Wendy looks at aggressive marketing of infant milk that is discouraging breastfeeding

24 February 2022 3:05 PM

 Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line - mental health

24 February 2022 2:09 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Dealing with the loss of a loved one to suicide

24 February 2022 1:42 PM

Vanisha Gordhan who is the SADAG Operations Manger chats to us about suicide and the loss of a loved one. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why exercise/fitness should never be locked down again

23 February 2022 2:04 PM

 Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine , School of Clinical Medicine, Wits

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series on Personality Disorders  - Episode 4 (Borderline Personality Disorder)

22 February 2022 2:38 PM

Guest:   Dr Ryan Fuller  - Psychiatrist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mindfulness

22 February 2022 2:02 PM

  Helen Nicholson - Author of Mindfulness, How to stay sane in an insane world

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - benefits of journaling

22 February 2022 1:51 PM

 

Dean McCoubrey from My Social Life chats to us abut an app for journaling 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What is link between kidney disease and Obesity?

Local

Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse

Local

Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday

Local

EWN Highlights

Philippines lifts most COVID-19 restrictions in capital

27 February 2022 6:08 PM

AA says fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans

27 February 2022 6:00 PM

Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis

27 February 2022 5:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA