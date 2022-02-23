Why exercise/fitness should never be locked down again

Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine , School of Clinical Medicine, Wits
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Knowler, Consumer NinjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Vanisha Gordhan who is the SADAG Operations Manger chats to us about suicide and the loss of a loved one.
Guest: Dr Ryan Fuller - PsychiatristLISTEN TO PODCAST
Helen Nicholson - Author of Mindfulness, How to stay sane in an insane worldLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dean McCoubrey from My Social Life chats to us abut an app for journaling