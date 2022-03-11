Open line - Ramaphosa's call with Putin

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
Open line - Ramaphosa's call with Putin

Open line - Ramaphosa's call with Putin

11 March 2022 1:45 PM


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

Knowler Knows - Comair’s grounding: the chaos, the conspiracy theories, the cost

17 March 2022 3:04 PM

 Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja 

Metraverse and criminal activity

17 March 2022 1:37 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Discover your life purpose and live longer

17 March 2022 1:15 PM

Nyaniso Gasa - Trainer, facilitator and a life purpose coach

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Time management

16 March 2022 1:41 PM

 

Clinical Psychologist Sian Green chats to us about time management 

 

The Series on Sleep - Polyphasic sleeping and napping

15 March 2022 2:35 PM

Dr Dale Rae - Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Town 

Ending modern slavery

15 March 2022 2:02 PM

 Franca Pellegrini is the Director of Global Freedom Network 

Open line - Form of punishments ever given to kids

15 March 2022 1:50 PM
Safe and hygiene sanitation is a basic human right not a privilege

14 March 2022 3:10 PM

  Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach 

Parenting and Parents - Picking a dog for a family

14 March 2022 2:34 PM

Tracy McQuarrie - Founder of DogTown 

Mental Health Check-In Moment - How best to handle stress

14 March 2022 1:44 PM

 

Counselling Psychologist Reabetsoe Buys chats to us about handling stress. 

 

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

Local

EWN Highlights

NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket - here's what you need to know

18 March 2022 5:55 AM

US President Joe Biden to press China to get in line over condemnation of Russia

18 March 2022 5:40 AM

Primedia says it will respond to SAHRC about its ownership in writing

18 March 2022 5:31 AM

