The Upside of Failure with RJ Benjamin

Guest: RJ Benjamin - Vocalist, songwriter, composer, vocal coach, musical director and producer
Wendy Knowler – Consumer NinjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux TrendsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nyaniso Gasa - Trainer, facilitator and a life purpose coachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist Sian Green chats to us about time management
Dr Dale Rae - Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Franca Pellegrini is the Director of Global Freedom NetworkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tracy McQuarrie - Founder of DogTownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Counselling Psychologist Reabetsoe Buys chats to us about handling stress.