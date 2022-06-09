Open line - VHS

David Sejobe - Security guard for Fidelity Service Group who works at Multichoice



Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity Services Group CEO



Clayton Cohen - Senior Manager for Reputation at Multichoice



Andrew McLean | Cycling expert/coach and Founder at Cycle Lab



One of Fidelity’s guarding officers is planning to cycle from his home in Orange Farm to Venda. a listener phoned into 702 who heard about the guard doing this, and now they want to do a surprise radio interview with potential TV coverage from multichoice’s side.

The purpose of his trip is to unveil his late father's tombstone.

His biggest wish is to get a tandem bike. He wants to use the bike to get people in his community (Orange Farm) who suffer from diabetes and asthma to start exercising with him (he suffered from diabetes and asthma previously, and since he took up cycling, he is healthy)

