Open line - Forced sterilization

Wendy Knowler | Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Uveka Rangappa spoke Cilna Steyn, Managing Director of SSLR Inc, looking at whether or not to turn your home into a holiday rental or Airbnb just to make extra bucks this festive season as holiday makers will make their way to different tourist destinations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cilna Steyn, Managing Director of SSLR IncLISTEN TO PODCAST
t
Uveka is joined by Hestelle Van Staden, Senior Forensic Pathologist at the Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services, on the second episode of the Series Edition on the "Coolest and Interesting Jobs" and on today's episode we look at the life of being a Forensic Pathologist with Dr Hestelle Van Staden.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter, as the parliamentary year is set to end on arguably and its most important business of the year on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Skylar Palesa Ngulube, Author of the book called "The Little Girl who saved Christmas" on herself published book and also sharing her love for writing and painting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Morongoa Mokone, Entrepreneur and co-founder of MosCrib, chatting to us about why restructuring for the new year as entrepreneur is so important and why sales are critical in the business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Skye Wanda | 2022 SAMRO Songwriter of The Year, Singer and ProducerLISTEN TO PODCAST