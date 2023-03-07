Tech Feature: Why ChatGPT should be more embraced in education

Relebogile speaks to Senior Lecturer of Information Systems at the University of the Western Cape, Fazlyn Petersen looking at the use of the artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, in the academic sector and the need to embrace it more.
Relebogile is joined by Professor of Climate Change, food systems and Health with the University of KwaZulu-Natal giving context on the history of floods and storms in South Africa, and emphasizing on the importance of having community-based platforms where local knowledge of where a flood is likely to happen is shared.
Relebogile speaks to Certified cybercrime investigator, Sharon Knowles sharing knowledge about e-signatures, how to create one and the pros and cons and safety measures regarding e-signatures.
Relebogile speaks to Clinical psychologist working with children, adults and families, Ntokozo Gqweta talking about how children perceive and process death and how parents can better support their children when experiencing the loss of a loved one.
Relebogile is joined by General Practitioner, Dr Marlin Mckay sharing insight on the different types of seizures and the measures to take when somebody collapses in public or experiences a seizure.
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Pitsi Africa, a movie reviewer based in Johannesburg who works professionally as a Scriptwriter and Story liner, sharing an update on what you can look forward to this weekend on your screens.
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Wendy Knowler on what's up with companies which make a big song and dance about their competitions or rewards vouchers, but ignore those who can't redeem them
Uveka Rangappa is joined by Head of department: Religion Studies at UP, Prof Jaco Beyers looking at some of the religions that died and the leading causes to the extinction of these religions.