Parenting and Parents: Overworked Children- Have we normalised it and what is the impact?

Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in... 8 April 2023 6:38 PM
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of othe... 8 April 2023 5:41 PM
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along... 8 April 2023 3:10 PM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
Parenting and Parents: Overworked Children- Have we normalised it and what is the impact?

Parenting and Parents: Overworked Children- Have we normalised it and what is the impact?

27 March 2023 3:03 PM

Relebogile is joined by Educational Psychologist & School Director in Educational studies at UNISA, Prof Ramodungoane Tabane addressing the issue of overwoking children with school work, extra mural activities and domestic duties at home without being wary of the implications on the child.


Knowler Knows: Wendy looks at yet another rogue online shopping site

6 April 2023 3:05 PM
What you need to know about Ramadan & Good Friday ahead of this weekend

6 April 2023 2:04 PM

Relebogile is joined by Theologian, Hugh Goosen and Molwana, Israeel Ismail Choonara discussing the significance of Ramadan and Good Friday amidst Pesach for followers of Judaism and the birthday celebration of Hanuman’s birthday for followers of Hinduism. 

What are some of the things that you just can’t share in the workplace?

6 April 2023 1:44 PM
Negotiate Like a Pro: How to get the best rate from the Banks when buying a House.

5 April 2023 2:32 PM

 Relebogile is joined by Head of Buyers Trust, Jackie Smith sharing some tips for negotiating a lower lending rate from the banks when purchasing a house.

How do you feel about people posting pictures of you (either alone/with you) without your permission? Do you prefer to be consulted in advance?

5 April 2023 1:50 PM
The Series Edition on Categories of prisons in South Africa. Episode 1

4 April 2023 2:49 PM

Relebogile is joined by Investigative Journalist & Author, Ruth Hopkins and National Spokesperson of the South African Prisoners Organization for Human Rights, Golden Miles Bhudu looking at private prisons in South Africa.

Looking at the cybersecurity risks when working from home

4 April 2023 2:42 PM

Relebogile chats to Senior lecturer at the Wits School of Law, Verine Etsebeth discussing some of the cybersecurity risks work-from-home employees are prone to, especially now with load shedding and alternating between different networks.

Parenting and Parents: Choosing to live a child free life.

3 April 2023 3:02 PM

Relebogile is joined by Family Planning Specialist, Dr Bongi Makhubo looking closely at what a child free life looks like and unpacking some of the reasons why people choose to live a child-free life without being guilt-ridden or shamed by society.

Do tenants have the right to smoke cannabis in a rental property?

3 April 2023 2:24 PM

Relebogile is joined by Legal Counsel at TPN Credit Bureau, Rowan Terry looking at whether or not tenants have the right to smoke cannabis in a rental property following numerous complaints in recent years from both landlords and neighbours that tenants are smoking cannabis in their rental property.

As a child when was the first time you experienced heartbreak?

3 April 2023 1:49 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

Watch: SA government announces arrest of Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha in Tanzania

8 April 2023 8:04 PM

No interest on late municipal bill payments for Joburg residents for 2 months

8 April 2023 7:42 PM

[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers

8 April 2023 6:54 PM

