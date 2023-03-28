The Series Edition: Choosing right a solar system for your home.

Relebogile is joined by Head of Buyers Trust, Jackie Smith sharing some tips for negotiating a lower lending rate from the banks when purchasing a house.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile is joined by Investigative Journalist & Author, Ruth Hopkins and National Spokesperson of the South African Prisoners Organization for Human Rights, Golden Miles Bhudu looking at private prisons in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile chats to Senior lecturer at the Wits School of Law, Verine Etsebeth discussing some of the cybersecurity risks work-from-home employees are prone to, especially now with load shedding and alternating between different networks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile is joined by Family Planning Specialist, Dr Bongi Makhubo looking closely at what a child free life looks like and unpacking some of the reasons why people choose to live a child-free life without being guilt-ridden or shamed by society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile is joined by Legal Counsel at TPN Credit Bureau, Rowan Terry looking at whether or not tenants have the right to smoke cannabis in a rental property following numerous complaints in recent years from both landlords and neighbours that tenants are smoking cannabis in their rental property.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Donald | Platinum Selling South African Soul ArtistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Linda Sokhulu| South African Stage, Film and Television ActressLISTEN TO PODCAST
Carla Lewis |Lifestyle and Travel Editor Beeld NewspaperLISTEN TO PODCAST