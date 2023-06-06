Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter. 8 June 2023 7:31 PM
President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next? President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country’s economic growth hurdles. 8 June 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night. 8 June 2023 4:18 PM
View all Local
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June. 8 June 2023 8:16 AM
View all Politics
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025 Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out. 8 June 2023 4:13 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine. 8 June 2023 9:49 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids. 8 June 2023 4:15 PM
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025 Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out. 8 June 2023 4:13 PM
Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU... A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality... 8 June 2023 4:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
Talker

Talker

6 June 2023 1:57 PM


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

Knowler Knows Feature: Are you covered by insurance if you’ve left your keys with someone you think is a carwash employee?

8 June 2023 3:09 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Belief Matters: What is the symbolism of wearing a red string around your waist/wrist in different cultures?

8 June 2023 2:24 PM

Relebogile is joined by Senior Lecturer in Curriculum and Education Studies at UKZN, Dr Lokesh Ramnath Maharajh, sharing perspective on the red string worn around the wrist and it’s significance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the important questions you’ve learnt to ask at the end of an interview?

8 June 2023 2:10 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of building an emergency fund

7 June 2023 2:22 PM

Lesego Monareng - Co-founder of KLU Wealth and Legacy Management and a Certified Financial Planner on the finance feature speaks on the importance of building an emergency fund. What is an emergency fund, when can you dip into your fund and how can it help you navigate challenging times?.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who would you like to speak at your funeral and who would you not want to speak at all?

7 June 2023 2:00 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series Edition on different types of marriages in South Africa. Episode 1- Civil Marriage/Unions

6 June 2023 2:39 PM

Relebogile speaks to Attorney specialising in general litigation with a keen interest in Family, Soretha Venter discussing what the law states about Civil Marriages and civil unions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Feature: Brain Implant technology

6 June 2023 2:32 PM

Relebogile speaks to Professor and senior lecturer at WITS school of electrical and information engineering, Adam Pantanowitz looking at the purpose of brain implant technology, it’s risks, consent and ethics involved.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenting and Parents: Teenage drinking.

5 June 2023 2:49 PM

Relebogile is joined by Non-Alcoholic Trustee of SA, Devon de Koker and Clinical pyschologist and  Chief Clinical Officer at Panda Health, Dr Zamo Mbele, addressing the issue of teenage drinking, the social behaviours that influence it and it’s impact physically and mentally on one.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bubble Info: Bell’s Palsy

5 June 2023 2:03 PM

Relebogile is briefly joined by Medical doctor at Leratong Hospital, Dr Fatouma Lo giving insight on the muscle condition known as Bell’s Palsy, its causes, treatment and severity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?

Local Business

[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video

Entertainment

Do you have painless bumps in your anus? You may want to check this out...

Lifestyle

SA surfers Smith and Baum qualify for Paris 2024 at World Surfing Games

8 June 2023 10:43 PM

Home Affairs' ZEP extension buys Zim nationals more time

8 June 2023 10:24 PM

Arresting Putin would be risking war between SA and Russia, says Ntshavheni

8 June 2023 9:51 PM

