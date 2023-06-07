Lesego Monareng - Co-founder of KLU Wealth and Legacy Management and a Certified Financial Planner on the finance feature speaks on the importance of building an emergency fund. What is an emergency fund, when can you dip into your fund and how can it help you navigate challenging times?.
Relebogile is joined by Senior Lecturer in Curriculum and Education Studies at UKZN, Dr Lokesh Ramnath Maharajh, sharing perspective on the red string worn around the wrist and it’s significance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks to Attorney specialising in general litigation with a keen interest in Family, Soretha Venter discussing what the law states about Civil Marriages and civil unions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks to Professor and senior lecturer at WITS school of electrical and information engineering, Adam Pantanowitz looking at the purpose of brain implant technology, it’s risks, consent and ethics involved.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile is joined by Non-Alcoholic Trustee of SA, Devon de Koker and Clinical pyschologist and Chief Clinical Officer at Panda Health, Dr Zamo Mbele, addressing the issue of teenage drinking, the social behaviours that influence it and it’s impact physically and mentally on one.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile is briefly joined by Medical doctor at Leratong Hospital, Dr Fatouma Lo giving insight on the muscle condition known as Bell’s Palsy, its causes, treatment and severity.LISTEN TO PODCAST