Knowler Knows Feature: Why it is that insurance claims relating to relatively serious car crashes are so intensively investigated by insurance assessors.

Latest Local
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
View all Business
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng Get ready for some old school muscle car action. 5 July 2023 4:17 PM
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger. 5 July 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Knowler Knows Feature: Why it is that insurance claims relating to relatively serious car crashes are so intensively investigated by insurance assessors.
27 June 2023 11:12 AM

Knowler Knows Feature: Why it is that insurance claims relating to relatively serious car crashes are so intensively investigated by insurance assessors.

27 June 2023 11:12 AM


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

702 RM CAR FEATURE

4 July 2023 4:47 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series Edition on Common Types of Natural Disasters in SA.   Episode 1
4 July 2023 2:36 PM

4 July 2023 2:36 PM

Relebogile is joined by  Professor of Climate Change, food systems and Health with the University of KwaZulu-Natal giving context on the history of floods and storms in South Africa, and emphasizing on the importance of having community-based platforms where local knowledge of where a flood is likely to happen is shared.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Feature: What are electronic signatures and how secure are they?
4 July 2023 2:19 PM

4 July 2023 2:19 PM

Relebogile speaks to Certified cybercrime investigator, Sharon Knowles sharing knowledge about e-signatures, how to create one and the pros and cons and safety measures regarding e-signatures.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the one misconception people have about you that you're willing to let them believe?
4 July 2023 1:49 PM

4 July 2023 1:49 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenting and Parents: How to teach a child to deal with loss/grief/death.
3 July 2023 2:47 PM

3 July 2023 2:47 PM

Relebogile speaks to Clinical psychologist working with children, adults and families, Ntokozo Gqweta talking about how children perceive and process death and how parents can better support their children when experiencing the loss of a loved one. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to do when someone experiences a seizure in public?
3 July 2023 2:33 PM

3 July 2023 2:33 PM

Relebogile is joined by General Practitioner,  Dr Marlin Mckay sharing insight on the different types of seizures and the measures to take when somebody collapses in public or experiences a seizure. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ever intervened in somebody's business/conversation between two people and it came back to bite you?
3 July 2023 1:54 PM

3 July 2023 1:54 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest on your screens with Pitsi Africa

30 June 2023 2:39 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to Pitsi Africa, a movie reviewer based in Johannesburg who works professionally as a Scriptwriter and Story liner, sharing an update on what you can look forward to this weekend on your screens.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows : PROBLEM PRIZES -

29 June 2023 3:02 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to Wendy Knowler on what's up with companies which make a big song and dance about their competitions or rewards vouchers, but ignore those who can't redeem them

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Belief Matters: Religions that died out and why.
29 June 2023 2:46 PM

29 June 2023 2:46 PM

Uveka Rangappa is joined by Head of department: Religion Studies at UP,  Prof Jaco Beyers looking at some of the religions that died and the leading causes to the extinction of these religions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

Local Politics

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

Business Local Lifestyle

Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury cars go on auction

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Limlahlile futhi uZuma, amasu okugwema o'blue light brigade'
5 July 2023 9:46 PM

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

The day that was: Charges for Mashatile's security, Banyana Banyana victory
5 July 2023 9:46 PM

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'
5 July 2023 9:45 PM

5 July 2023 9:45 PM

