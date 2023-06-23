The Upside of Failure with Benza Rapheal

Relebogile is conversation with Head Opportunity Creator @vthseason Talent & Content Management Agency in South Africa, Benza, detailing how he's managed to establish himself as one of the key young voices within urban culture and music and why he doesn't like the 'F' word.
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Pitsi Africa, a movie reviewer based in Johannesburg who works professionally as a Scriptwriter and Story liner, sharing an update on what you can look forward to this weekend on your screens.
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Wendy Knowler on what's up with companies which make a big song and dance about their competitions or rewards vouchers, but ignore those who can't redeem them
Uveka Rangappa is joined by Head of department: Religion Studies at UP, Prof Jaco Beyers looking at some of the religions that died and the leading causes to the extinction of these religions.
Uveka Rangappa is joined by (CFP) Co-founder and Wealth Manager at Imvelo Wealth Solutions, Palesa Tlholoe looking at the steps to take when dealing with college/varsity debt and how to avoid it.
Relebogile is joined by Family Law Attorney, Ceri van Ludwig, in conclusion of the series on different types of marriages, looking at what the law says about polygamous marriages and responding to the some of the listeners' questions and comments.
Relebogile is joined by AI and digital specialist at 1064 Degrees, Mark Furman, defining what virtual influencers are and how this affects the social media influencer online marketing space. Is this of future of online brands and influencers?