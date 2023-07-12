Masterclass – Personal Feminine Care.

Streaming issues? Report here
Two bodies recovered at different substations, reveals City Power The utility's spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said one was found inside a transformer in Randburg while another was found electrocuted... 26 July 2023 8:57 AM
Brutality of mob justice: drug dealer killed during filming of Sizok’thola A suspected drug dealer was killed in an act of ‘mob justice’ during the filming of a Moja Love show, Sizok’thola. 26 July 2023 8:54 AM
Facebook stokvel scam: More than 100 000 victims fell prey If it's too good to be true, it's probably safer not to put your money there, says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 26 July 2023 8:24 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
What are African leaders doing in Russia, AGAIN? It's been a quiet week on the business front in Africa, but maybe that's because many of Africa's leaders are in Russia, again! 25 July 2023 8:55 PM
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger! Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on! 26 July 2023 8:28 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 25 July 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 26 July 2023 7:13 AM
World Drowning Prevention Day: How Life Saving South Africa's making a change "We literally grow lifeguards in the voluntary clubs." 25 July 2023 4:44 PM
Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-millio... 25 July 2023 8:39 PM
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!) With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics. 25 July 2023 9:23 AM
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view. 26 July 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022. 25 July 2023 11:35 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Masterclass – Personal Feminine Care.

Masterclass – Personal Feminine Care.

12 July 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile is joined by Brand Manager of GynaGuard, Zizi Quma talking about feminine hygiene, the importance of it, how to maintain it and why it is a crucial part of women’s overall health.


The Series Edition on Power Dynamics with ACDC Dynamics Episode 2

25 July 2023 2:57 PM

The Roadmap of choosing a Solar or Back Up Solution



Relebogile speaks to Leon van Tonder - ACDC Dynamics Sales Manager and Brandon Gopaul -ACDC Dynamics Category Specialist on solar, and why solar is 

 power is needed, putting load shedding aside, solar is a cleaner and safer investment for both your personal and business power supply.

Tech Feature: : The comeback of the fold & flip phones

25 July 2023 2:13 PM

Relebogile speaks to Xolile Xaba the Founder and MD of CarPark technologies we find that the younger generation, including many people who had a smartphone as their

first phone ever, is starting to see the appeal of simple a flip or fold phone. 

Should you be friends with your co-workers?

25 July 2023 1:49 PM
Parenting and Parents: Trying to establish healthy and flexible routines for babies.

24 July 2023 2:39 PM

Relebogile speaks to Meg Faure the Baby Expert and Best-selling parenting author on trying to establish a healthy and flexible routine for your baby. Meg advises that you need to embrace a baby led routine and add some flexibility to the routine. 

5 Nutritional Foods to combat Stress at the workplace

24 July 2023 2:05 PM

Relebogile speaks to Omy Naidoo the Director at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians who speaks on the importance of healthy eating and how our foods can decrease and increase our stress levels.

The Upside of Failure with Lira

21 July 2023 4:33 PM

Relebogile is joined by Award-winning South African Musician, Lira, her first media interview after suffering from a stroke in April 2022, sharing her journey of recovering from Aphasia, a language disorder and came out victorious.

The Travel Feature: 5 Pretty Pink Destinations -It’s a Barbie World

21 July 2023 4:29 PM

Relebogile speaks to Writer & Travel Correspondent, Gabi Brondani, looking at 5 pretty in pink destinations around the world in celebration of the release of Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie.  

Swan Lake and The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet

21 July 2023 4:27 PM

Relebogile speaks to Director of Mzansi Ballet, Dirk Badenhorst  and Ballet Dancer, Mahlatse Sachane ahead of the staging the South African version of the ballet Swan Lake at Monte Casino.

The Food Feature: Gino’s Paesa Pizzeria Restaurant

21 July 2023 4:26 PM

Relebogile speaks to restaurant managers of the family business, Giulietta Mazza and Darren Mazza taking us through the success of the family business and some of the unique flavours explored in their pizza menu.

Discussion: What is the difference between rules and boundaries in a relationship

20 July 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile speaks to Dating & Relationship Coach, Refiloe Khameli addressing the difference between rules and boundaries in a relationship.

EFF to gather in Marikana to commemorate 10th birthday

26 July 2023 11:36 AM

26 July 2023 10:57 AM

Tshwane Samwu set to protest over wage increase

26 July 2023 10:41 AM

