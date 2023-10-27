Movies and what to Stream with Phil Mphela

Relebogile speaks to Phil Mphela the Entertainment Commentator about documentaries to watch out for.
Jane spoke to Janine Townsend a researcher with a master’s in research psychology from the University of Pretoria, she spoke about psychedelic retreats which are often sought for personal growth, self-discovery, healing from trauma, or addressing mental health concerns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane speaks to Daniel du Plessis the Marketing and Communications Director at Milkor about the largest drone produced in Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Sandile Mathebula, internationally acclaimed and award-winning Maths teacherLISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks to Iga Motylska the Travel and Photographer blogger/Founder of www.eagerjourneys.com about bird ringing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks toLesley Musina, Actor, MC, Presenter and Polyglot about his career and the life lessons he has learned from failure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks to Wendy Knowler and she speaks about your rights when it comes to car repossessions.LISTEN TO PODCAST