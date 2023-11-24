Movies and what to Stream with Phil Mphela

Relebogile speaks to Phil Mphela the Entertainment Commentator about the Jamie Foxx lawsuit, announcement of the Adulting Season 2 cast, Escaping Twin Flames and so much more.
Relebogile speaks to award wining Gospel Music Recording Artist, Singer and Song writer, Ntokozo Mbambo about her journey in the industry, life lessons and the seasons of victory.
Relebogile speaks to Neo Mokuene the Digital Nomad, Explorer, and Travel Filmmaker about navigating conscious travel during the digital age.
Relebogile speaks to Phil Mphela the Entertainment Commentator about the latest Christmas cheer movies to watch.
Relebogile speaks to Wendy Knowler about Black Friday Casualties and the case of the sewing machine.
Talker: Do you have privileges you might have taken for granted?
Relebogile speaks to Adele Barnard a Financial Planner, Investment Professional and Educator on how to naivgate the rising inflation and interest rates.
Relebogile speaks to Lynette Machiri the Customer Experience Team Leader at Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa about dark tourism and why travellers are fascinated by dark tourism.
Relebogile speaks to Yasmine Kazadi and Carmen Davids the founders of Tech and Tourism Conference about recognizing the importance of technology and its role in the future of the travel.