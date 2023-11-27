Heatstroke vs heat exhaustion: How to look after yourself in a heatwave.

Relebogile speaks to Dr Bridget Portia Mashaba a Medical Doctor about the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke and how one can protect themselves during a heatwave.
Relebogile speaks to Wendy Knowler about Black Friday Casualties and the case of the sewing machine.
Talker: Do you have privileges you might have taken for granted?
Relebogile speaks to Adele Barnard a Financial Planner, Investment Professional and Educator on how to naivgate the rising inflation and interest rates.
Relebogile speaks to Lynette Machiri the Customer Experience Team Leader at Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa about dark tourism and why travellers are fascinated by dark tourism.
Relebogile speaks to Yasmine Kazadi and Carmen Davids the founders of Tech and Tourism Conference about recognizing the importance of technology and its role in the future of the travel.
Relebogile speak to Lebogang Dube a Life Coach on children behaving well in public yet misbehaving around you.