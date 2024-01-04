How do you set goals and achieve them? - 12-week Year plan

Uveka speaks to Mandy Herold a High Performance & Strengths Coach, Speaker and Teacher about the 12 week year plan to achieve your goals and become more productive.
Uveka speaks to Nick Liatos a Seasoned Creative Professional, Creative Titan, Creative industry Veteran, Industry Maverick about the lessons he has learned from his journey in the creative industry.
Uveka speaks to Iga Motylska the Travel and Photographer Blogger about travelling around Poland.
Uveka speaks to Nqanawe "Live" Shangase a Film & Series Critic Enthusiast about the top 10 South African movies of 2023 such as Six in the City, Love, Sex & 30 Candles, Honeymoon and iNUMBER NUMBER: Jozi Gold and many more.
Uveka speaks to Wendy Knowler about the Johannesburg Tinder Swindler scam.
Uveka speaks to Refiloe Khameli Relationship and Dating Coach about thriving in unconventional love.
Uveka speaks to Numerologist, Sandy Smith on learning more about your life though numerology.
Uveka speaks to Geniene Preston a Creative Entrepreneur about starting hobbies as an adult.
Uveka speaks to Jabu Zwane the Mindset Development Specialist, Conference Speaker, Executive Coach and Author about starting over and what it means to start over.
Uveka speaks to Mbali Tshablalala a Multi-disciplinary Artist and Independent Curator about sketching and drawing having grown in popularity in recent years and exploring the healing power of mindful drawing.