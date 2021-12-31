Food Feature: FUNK BA

Streaming issues? Report here
Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by th... 20 April 2022 6:54 AM
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service. 20 April 2022 6:42 AM
Check your load shedding schedule here 702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed. 20 April 2022 6:19 AM
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency. 19 April 2022 9:38 PM
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar. 19 April 2022 8:03 PM
Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark win... 19 April 2022 3:35 PM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast. 19 April 2022 10:51 AM
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them? Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za. 19 April 2022 6:38 AM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Food Feature: FUNK BA

Food Feature: FUNK BA

31 December 2021 1:29 PM

  Tony Ndoro | Owner of Funk Ba 


Food Feature - Xai Xai Authentic Mozambique Cuisine

8 April 2022 1:36 PM

Thulani Sibanda - Owner

Evans Dube - Manager

Food Feature - The Burger Yard

1 April 2022 1:36 PM

The Burger Yard officially opened its doors on the 5th of December 2020. 
We can proudly say we have been in this business for 1 year and 2 months and we have a gradually growing client-base because of our food and service. 
Our restaurant is situated in the east of Johannesburg, Vosloorus and it is also well-known for our high quality food which is prepared daily in a clean environment. We specialise in smash burgers and we also have recruited friendly customer service-oriented people that ensure that our customers receive a great experience.

Food Feature - Gentleman Jack & Jazz event at the Clico Boutique Hotel in celebration of International Whisky Day

25 March 2022 1:33 PM

In celebration of International Whisky Day the Clico Boutique Hotel is hosting a Gentleman Jack & Jazz event on Sunday 27 March.  Enjoy a welcome Gentleman Jack cocktail followed by a decadent 3 course lunch and tasting while listening to the smooth sounds of live jazz by musicians Thomas Dancer on the saxophone and and Viwe Mkizwana on bass. 

Food Feature - Lokkum Mediterranean Restaurant

18 March 2022 1:34 PM

 Mikdat Seker - Owner and Chef at Lokkum Mediterranean Restaurant 

Food Feature

11 March 2022 1:34 PM
Food Feature- What makes SA olive oil special?

4 March 2022 1:36 PM

Guest: Vittoria Jooste |Manager of the South African Olive Industry 

Food Feature - Origin of the Malva Pudding

25 February 2022 1:34 PM

  Anna Trapido | Food Critic 

Food Feature - Cofi

18 February 2022 1:23 PM

Guest:  Jacky Mathebe - Directo of Cofi

Food Feature - Le Petit Chef

11 February 2022 1:35 PM

Paul Rouessart – Owner of DinnerTimeStories SA 

Food Feature - Moja Chicken

11 February 2022 1:12 PM

  Letlhogonolo Donald Motseeng - Founder of Moja Chicken 

