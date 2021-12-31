Food Feature: FUNK BA

The Burger Yard officially opened its doors on the 5th of December 2020.

We can proudly say we have been in this business for 1 year and 2 months and we have a gradually growing client-base because of our food and service.

Our restaurant is situated in the east of Johannesburg, Vosloorus and it is also well-known for our high quality food which is prepared daily in a clean environment. We specialise in smash burgers and we also have recruited friendly customer service-oriented people that ensure that our customers receive a great experience.

