Food Feature - Moja Chicken

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Thabane Ledwaba and Sibusiso Twala, who are the founders of 2 Selai on the Food Feature chatting about how the idea came about to have this establishment . 2 Selai is an independent Kota restaurant currently running 3 stores, 2 in Soweto (Protea North and Diepkloof Zone6 venue) and Sandton. 2Selai was born out of the desire to challenge what is the status quo. Founded in November of 2017 2Selai started as a small shop in the garage of a Soweto home.

