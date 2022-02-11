Food Feature - Moja Chicken

Streaming issues? Report here
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects,... 24 June 2023 9:37 AM
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open! Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist. 24 June 2023 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Food Feature with Relebogile Mabotja
Food Feature - Moja Chicken

Food Feature - Moja Chicken

11 February 2022 11:12 AM

  Letlhogonolo Donald Motseeng - Founder of Moja Chicken 


The Food Feature: Amasi and its memories.

23 June 2023 1:57 PM

Guest: Reabetjoe Mokoko | The Cooking dietitian from Dairy Gives You Go

The Food Feature: Louise and Anna (L&A).

16 June 2023 1:52 PM

Relebogile is joined by Owner, Puleng Mathabathe and  Head Chef, Itumeleng Khasoane talking about the recently opened restaurant, based in Waterfall and the West African, French, Spanish and Amerindian flavours that constitute the Creole and Cajun menus and their great dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, Cajun fried chicken and more.

The Food Feature: Biryani Hut.

9 June 2023 1:56 PM

Jonathan Fairbain speaks to Owner and chef, Naveen Singh talking about the fairly new spot that serves authentic Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine in Rivonia.

The Food Feature: SHUK Delicatessen

8 June 2023 10:04 AM

Relebogile is joined by Ower, Dayne Levinrad and chef Daniella Zoghby, talking about the new Middle Eastern inspired breakfast and Mediterranean lunch Deli, Shuk, based in Rivonia. 

The Food Feature: All Black Group “A private catering company”

26 May 2023 1:38 PM

On the Food Feature today, Relebogile Mabotja  is joined by Karabo Mojapelo affectionately known as Chef in Black, she is a professionally trained Private Chef, Food Connoisseur passionate about bringing people together through food. She Founder of All Black Group. With a culinary journey that started at the tender age of 11 (a passion sparked by her mom’s cooking) Her professional career started in 2018 at the International Hotel, where she completed her studies for both culinary arts and hospitality management.

The Food Feature: 2023 Caravela Portuguese Festival

19 May 2023 1:35 PM

Ray White speaks to Chairman of the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, Manny Ferreirinha  and one of the Food Vendors at the Caravela Portuguese Festival, Johnny Good, ahead of the much-anticipated, renowned Caravela Festival, brought to you by the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, in Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023.

The Food Feature with Zsa Zsa Restaurant in Cape Town

12 May 2023 1:40 PM

Relebogile speaks to The Manager of Zsa Zsa Restaurant, Louw Nien  painting a picture of the upmarket, Mediterranean restaurant and all the unique dishes served by the restaurant. 

The Food Feature with Artistry in Sandton

5 May 2023 1:48 PM

Relebogile speaks to Co- Owner of Artistry, Ricardo Da Costa and Head Chef at Artistry,

Naledi Makgoga about the journey of Artistry and some of the cuisines served at the restaurant.

The Food Feature: 2Selai &abutter

28 April 2023 1:35 PM

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Thabane Ledwaba and Sibusiso Twala, who are the founders of 2 Selai on the Food Feature chatting about how the idea came about to have this establishment . 2 Selai is an independent Kota restaurant currently running 3 stores, 2 in Soweto (Protea North and Diepkloof Zone6 venue) and Sandton. 2Selai was born out of the desire to challenge what is the status quo. Founded in November of 2017 2Selai started as a small shop in the garage of a Soweto home.

The Food Feature: CHE Argentina Grill in Parkwood Johannesburg.

21 April 2023 1:35 PM

Relebogile is joined by Co- owner of CHE, Bernardo Corti  and Manager of Che

Khulile Mkhabela Milasande discussing the taste and feel of CHE Argentina Grill.

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

World

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

Lifestyle

Brinks invites public to monitor if Hammanskraal deadlines are being met

24 June 2023 9:21 PM

We will deal with outcome of Phala Phala probe, Mbalula tells ANC delegates

24 June 2023 8:03 PM

Team SA adds 5 medals to tally at Special Olympics World Games

24 June 2023 6:07 PM

