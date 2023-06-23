The Food Feature: Amasi and its memories.

Guest: Reabetjoe Mokoko | The Cooking dietitian from Dairy Gives You Go
Uveka Rangappa is joined by Owner of Soweto Eatery, Sanele Makhubu in celebration of their three-year anniversary, we find out how he has managed to start a business post-covid, maintain its success and some of the interesting meals the establishment serves.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile is joined by Owner, Puleng Mathabathe and Head Chef, Itumeleng Khasoane talking about the recently opened restaurant, based in Waterfall and the West African, French, Spanish and Amerindian flavours that constitute the Creole and Cajun menus and their great dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, Cajun fried chicken and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonathan Fairbain speaks to Owner and chef, Naveen Singh talking about the fairly new spot that serves authentic Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine in Rivonia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile is joined by Ower, Dayne Levinrad and chef Daniella Zoghby, talking about the new Middle Eastern inspired breakfast and Mediterranean lunch Deli, Shuk, based in Rivonia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Food Feature today, Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Karabo Mojapelo affectionately known as Chef in Black, she is a professionally trained Private Chef, Food Connoisseur passionate about bringing people together through food. She Founder of All Black Group. With a culinary journey that started at the tender age of 11 (a passion sparked by her mom’s cooking) Her professional career started in 2018 at the International Hotel, where she completed her studies for both culinary arts and hospitality management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Chairman of the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, Manny Ferreirinha and one of the Food Vendors at the Caravela Portuguese Festival, Johnny Good, ahead of the much-anticipated, renowned Caravela Festival, brought to you by the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, in Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks to The Manager of Zsa Zsa Restaurant, Louw Nien painting a picture of the upmarket, Mediterranean restaurant and all the unique dishes served by the restaurant.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks to Co- Owner of Artistry, Ricardo Da Costa and Head Chef at Artistry,
Naledi Makgoga about the journey of Artistry and some of the cuisines served at the restaurant.
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Thabane Ledwaba and Sibusiso Twala, who are the founders of 2 Selai on the Food Feature chatting about how the idea came about to have this establishment . 2 Selai is an independent Kota restaurant currently running 3 stores, 2 in Soweto (Protea North and Diepkloof Zone6 venue) and Sandton. 2Selai was born out of the desire to challenge what is the status quo. Founded in November of 2017 2Selai started as a small shop in the garage of a Soweto home.LISTEN TO PODCAST