Car Feature - Advice and Valuations

Gushwell Brooks is joined by the Managing Director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert to talk about how you can get your car ready for the journey and what you need to do when driving long distance
Guest: Xolile Letlaka - Team Leader |
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast
Guest: Jonathan Khabazela Fairbairn
Winstone Jordaan - MD of Grid Cars
Guest: Advice from Jason White, InspectaCar Joint Venture Head – WesBank
Guest: Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast
Guest: Timothy Willis, Chief Operating Officer at Flex Club
