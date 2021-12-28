Car Feature – Things to look for in a car as a first time buyer, process of buying a car & Pros & Cons of buying a second hand car.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
Unemployment, GBV, service delivery and crime bedevils SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says unemployment, gender-based violence, poor service delivery and crime continues to bedevil South Afr... 16 April 2022 8:18 AM
Charlotte Maxeke blaze: A year on and nowhere near ready despite promises Saturday marks exactly a year since parts of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital were gutted by a blaze – and the facility is n... 16 April 2022 7:30 AM
Joburg City Power hopes to restore power soon after receiving 3,000 calls City Power says it hopes to restore electricity to most affected areas, including Hursthill, Randburg and Wilgeheuwel after receiv... 16 April 2022 7:24 AM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from... 15 April 2022 12:32 PM
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company. 15 April 2022 8:39 AM
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVI... 15 April 2022 8:06 AM
SANBS wants to improve your health The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others? 15 April 2022 1:30 PM
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about? For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent. 15 April 2022 11:05 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2022 8:35 AM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
Podcasts

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Relebogile Mabotja's Car Feature
Car Feature – Things to look for in a car as a first time buyer, process of buying a car & Pros & Cons of buying a second hand car.

Car Feature – Things to look for in a car as a first time buyer, process of buying a car & Pros & Cons of buying a second hand car.

28 December 2021 2:39 PM

  Warren Taucker |The Car Guy Warren 


Car Feature - Tyres and Rims

12 April 2022 3:03 PM

In the car feature today Relebogile chats to Sameer Vally the CEO of Evolution Wheel and Tyre about tyre issues and rims care. 

Car Feature - Car and 4x4 braking systems

5 April 2022 3:03 PM

Clive Murphy - From Powerbrake


In the car feature today, we chat about car and 4X4 braking systems. What are the differences, and what is good brake management. 

 

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

29 March 2022 3:04 PM

Relebogile chats to Car Enthusiast Jacob Moshokoa about his adventure in the e-Golf, and then give you an estimated valuation on your car. 

 

Car Feature - Technical issues

22 March 2022 3:04 PM

  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine 

Car Feature - How to get into 4X4 ing and overlanding

15 March 2022 3:02 PM

  Paul Castle - From Caravaning Promotions 

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

15 March 2022 2:36 PM

  Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

Car Feature - Lack of prosecution of offenders responsible for fatal and serious crashes and attacks on cyclists

8 March 2022 3:02 PM

  Neil Robinson

Car Feature - Technical issues

22 February 2022 3:02 PM

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine 

Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider

15 February 2022 3:02 PM

 Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA 

Car Feature - New Car Pricing Stalls as SA Consumers Drive Boom in Used Vehicles

8 February 2022 3:04 PM

Guest: Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion

Trending

Unemployment, GBV, service delivery and crime bedevils SA, says Ramaphosa

Local

Charlotte Maxeke blaze: A year on and nowhere near ready despite promises

Local

Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods

Local

EWN Highlights

Man accused of running dagga lab back in court soon

16 April 2022 8:41 AM

New Zealand women's rugby coach resigns after scathing review

16 April 2022 8:27 AM

Unemployment, GBV, service delivery and crime bedevils SA, says Ramaphosa

16 April 2022 8:18 AM

