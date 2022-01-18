Streaming issues? Report here
Podcasts

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Relebogile Mabotja's Car Feature
arrow_forward
The Car Feature - Expired drivers license and Insurance

The Car Feature - Expired drivers license and Insurance

18 January 2022 1:01 PM

  Wynand van Vuuren | Client experience partner at King Price Insurance 


More episodes from Relebogile Mabotja's Car Feature

Car Feature: Technical car issues with Nicol – Is it feasible for electric cars to use Solar Energy?

5 December 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile speaks to Technical Specialist, Nicol Louw about the feasibility of  using solar energy for electric cars. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Car Evaluation with Jacob Moshokoa

28 November 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile speaks to EWN Reporter and Motor Enthusiast Jacob Moshokoa, about the Porsche

Cayenne S Coupe and car evaluations.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Prospective car buyers set to benefit from strong competition in the pre-owned market

21 November 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile speaks to Errol Levin the CEO of Weelee on car buyers benefitting from strong competition in the used cars market. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Popular vehicle performance modifications

14 November 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile speaks to  Jignesh (Jiggy) Thakor the owner of Exklusiv an automotive customization services business, and Jiggy shares his insight on popular vehicle performance modifications. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Technical Issues with Nicol Louw - Tyre technology for the future?

7 November 2023 3:00 PM

Relebogile speaks to Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist about the future of tyre technology.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Evaluation with Jacob Moshokoa

31 October 2023 3:07 PM

Jane spoke to Jacob Moshokoa a Motor enthusiast and EWN Journalist about the latest hybrid SUV Proton X90 and car evaluations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Concours South Africa

24 October 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile spoke to Greg Marucchi the Co-owner and Master of Ceremonies about the prestigious car competition Concours South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: What do you do if you damage or lose your car keys?

17 October 2023 3:48 PM

Relebogile speaks to Thembinkosi Pantsi the National Vice Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers Association a proud association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) and speaks about what to do when you damage or lose your car keys. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: How to start a non-starter?

10 October 2023 3:00 PM

Relebogile speaks to Nicol Louw, a Technical Expert, on the steps you can take to start a non-starter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature : Car auctions - A guide to buying cars at auctions.

3 October 2023 3:00 PM

Relebogile speaks to  Thembinkosi Pantsi the National Chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association shares his professional insight on buying a car at an auction. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

