Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:50
Danny K acquires Sweet from Heaven
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danny K - Singer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - When to average down?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church' Pastors Against Church Closure spokesperson MoAfrika Maila says they have been to police watchdog IPID and the Public Protector bu... 15 February 2022 5:14 PM
'You can have a query but you must pay account,' City of Tshwane urges customers City of Tshwane acting city manager Masabata Mutlaneng give an update on the latest revenue collection campaign. 15 February 2022 4:11 PM
'If we decriminalise prostitution tomorrow, people will not have on the street' Founder of Survivor Empowerment and Support Programme Mickey Meji talks about the consultative talks on decriminalising sex work. 15 February 2022 3:00 PM
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth. 15 February 2022 6:57 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines. 14 February 2022 7:35 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Podcasts

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Relebogile Mabotja's Car Feature
Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider

Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider

15 February 2022 3:02 PM

 Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA 


Car Feature - New Car Pricing Stalls as SA Consumers Drive Boom in Used Vehicles

8 February 2022 3:04 PM

Guest: Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion

The Car Feature - Technical issues and What is ABS brakes

1 February 2022 3:05 PM

  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

25 January 2022 3:01 PM

  Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

The Car Feature - Expired drivers license and Insurance

18 January 2022 3:01 PM

  Wynand van Vuuren | Client experience partner at King Price Insurance 

Car Feature - Caravanning in South Africa

11 January 2022 3:05 PM

Guest: Anton Pretorius - Provincial Councillor for the Caravan Club of Southern Africa Northern Regions A

Car Feature: The cooling system of a vehicle's engine

11 January 2022 2:38 PM

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by the Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine, Nicol Louw to discuss the cooling system of a vehicle's engine and answer all technical questions

Car Feature – Things to look for in a car as a first time buyer, process of buying a car & Pros & Cons of buying a second hand car.

28 December 2021 2:39 PM

  Warren Taucker |The Car Guy Warren 

Car Feature - Getting your car ready

21 December 2021 3:02 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by the Managing Director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert to talk about how you can get your car ready for the journey and what you need to do when driving long distance

Car Feature - First black racing team at the Kyalami 9 Hour race

14 December 2021 3:02 PM

Guest:  Xolile Letlaka - Team Leader | 

'You can have a query but you must pay account,' City of Tshwane urges customers

Local

Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae

World

'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church'

Local

Joburg High Court hears Hlophe's conversation with justices was not casual

15 February 2022 6:57 PM

Mantashe defends country's continued use of coal-supplied energy

15 February 2022 6:52 PM

SAHRC to broaden scope of probe into racism claims at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

15 February 2022 6:11 PM

