Car Feature - Technical issues

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse weighs in on whether renting is better than buying property. 27 February 2022 8:27 AM
What is link between kidney disease and Obesity? Medical Doctor Dr Khulile Singata unpacks the links between being over weight and kidney disease. 27 February 2022 8:04 AM
Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday According to a statement, the Boss Zonke star's family has planned an intimate gathering that will be live-streamed. 27 February 2022 6:33 AM
View all Local
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
View all Politics
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Relebogile Mabotja's Car Feature
arrow_forward
Car Feature - Technical issues

Car Feature - Technical issues

22 February 2022 3:02 PM

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine 


More episodes from Relebogile Mabotja's Car Feature

Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider

15 February 2022 3:02 PM

 Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - New Car Pricing Stalls as SA Consumers Drive Boom in Used Vehicles

8 February 2022 3:04 PM

Guest: Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Car Feature - Technical issues and What is ABS brakes

1 February 2022 3:05 PM

  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

25 January 2022 3:01 PM

  Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Car Feature - Expired drivers license and Insurance

18 January 2022 3:01 PM

  Wynand van Vuuren | Client experience partner at King Price Insurance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Caravanning in South Africa

11 January 2022 3:05 PM

Guest: Anton Pretorius - Provincial Councillor for the Caravan Club of Southern Africa Northern Regions A

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: The cooling system of a vehicle's engine

11 January 2022 2:38 PM

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by the Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine, Nicol Louw to discuss the cooling system of a vehicle's engine and answer all technical questions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature – Things to look for in a car as a first time buyer, process of buying a car & Pros & Cons of buying a second hand car.

28 December 2021 2:39 PM

  Warren Taucker |The Car Guy Warren 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Getting your car ready

21 December 2021 3:02 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by the Managing Director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert to talk about how you can get your car ready for the journey and what you need to do when driving long distance

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What is link between kidney disease and Obesity?

Local

Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse

Local

Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday

Local

EWN Highlights

Philippines lifts most COVID-19 restrictions in capital

27 February 2022 6:08 PM

AA says fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans

27 February 2022 6:00 PM

Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis

27 February 2022 5:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA