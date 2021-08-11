A Masterclass on Covid 19 Vaccines

Today at 14:05 Upside of Failure - Sello Maake KaNcube Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Sello Maake-ka Ncube

125 125

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Jethro Tait Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Jethro Tait

125 125

Today at 15:16 Today marks 2 years since the brutal shooting of the 16-year old Nathaniel Julies - His mother still waits for Justice Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 Today marks International Dogs Day Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karis Nafte - Certified Dog behavior Consultant & Founder of Happy Dogs

125 125

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 15:50 Colossal Crisis: Entire SAPS without digital forensic tools after massive IT tender stalls Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Heidi Swart

125 125

Today at 16:10 City of Tshwane encourages residents to take advantage of the amnesty period for those who are illegally connected to the City’s electricity and water network Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Peter Sutton - City of Tshwane - MMC for Finance.

125 125

Today at 16:20 How people are scamming NGO's and how to prevent NGO's against scammers pretending to be this NGO Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service

125 125

Today at 16:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:50 A wrap of the week on Public Protector's fitness to hold office with Lindsay Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 18:09 African Bank's shopping spree continues with acquisition of majority of Ubank's assets, liabilities and staff for R80m The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kennedy Bungane - CEO at African Bank

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125