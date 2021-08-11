A Masterclass on Covid 19 Vaccines

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure - Sello Maake KaNcube
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
125
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Jethro Tait
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Jethro Tait
125
Today at 15:16
Today marks 2 years since the brutal shooting of the 16-year old Nathaniel Julies - His mother still waits for Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
125
Today at 15:20
Today marks International Dogs Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karis Nafte - Certified Dog behavior Consultant & Founder of Happy Dogs
125
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 15:50
Colossal Crisis: Entire SAPS without digital forensic tools after massive IT tender stalls
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Heidi Swart
125
Today at 16:10
City of Tshwane encourages residents to take advantage of the amnesty period for those who are illegally connected to the City’s electricity and water network
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Sutton - City of Tshwane - MMC for Finance.
125
Today at 16:20
How people are scamming NGO's and how to prevent NGO's against scammers pretending to be this NGO
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
125
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:50
A wrap of the week on Public Protector's fitness to hold office with Lindsay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 18:09
African Bank's shopping spree continues with acquisition of majority of Ubank's assets, liabilities and staff for R80m
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kennedy Bungane - CEO at African Bank
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: A glamping experience with Camp Canoe
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amelia Kropman - Founder of Camp Canoe
125
