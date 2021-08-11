A Masterclass on Covid 19 Vaccines

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure - Sello Maake KaNcube
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Jethro Tait
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Jethro Tait
Today at 15:16
Today marks 2 years since the brutal shooting of the 16-year old Nathaniel Julies - His mother still waits for Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Today marks International Dogs Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karis Nafte - Certified Dog behavior Consultant & Founder of Happy Dogs
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Colossal Crisis: Entire SAPS without digital forensic tools after massive IT tender stalls
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Heidi Swart
Today at 16:10
City of Tshwane encourages residents to take advantage of the amnesty period for those who are illegally connected to the City's electricity and water network
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Sutton - City of Tshwane - MMC for Finance.
Today at 16:20
How people are scamming NGO's and how to prevent NGO's against scammers pretending to be this NGO
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
A wrap of the week on Public Protector's fitness to hold office with Lindsay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:09
African Bank's shopping spree continues with acquisition of majority of Ubank's assets, liabilities and staff for R80m
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kennedy Bungane - CEO at African Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: A glamping experience with Camp Canoe
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amelia Kropman - Founder of Camp Canoe
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge A video has gone viral of a group of colleagues and friends dancing to Master KG featuring TeamMosha's Waya Waya. 26 August 2022 9:43 AM
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 26 August 2022 9:27 AM
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country's legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
There's no transparency in retailers' price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems' The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers. 25 August 2022 8:54 PM
Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions. 26 August 2022 12:37 PM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik' Award-winning South African actress Diaan Lawrenson stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik. 26 August 2022 10:25 AM
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon' The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race. 26 August 2022 7:38 AM
WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life' A video went viral when a Manchester United fan told former player Gary Neville that he is the lover of his life. 23 August 2022 9:51 AM
Why Manchester United's US owners, the Glazers, are so hated Chris jones, journalist with Feature Story News, chats to John Maytham about the the latest struggles Manchester United face. 22 August 2022 8:08 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 26 August 2022 9:27 AM
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from... 25 August 2022 1:36 PM
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola's youthful voters are threatening the MPLA's half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
Podcasts

The Masterclass With Relebogile Mabotja
A Masterclass on Covid 19 Vaccines

A Masterclass on Covid 19 Vaccines

11 August 2021 3:06 PM

Guests: Prof Helen Rees, Head of Marketing 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Masterclass on Hypnotherapy

24 August 2022 3:05 PM

  Arthur Long | Hypnotherapist at International Academy Of Hypnosis

A Masterclass on finding love at any age

17 August 2022 3:05 PM

  Jenny Schmal - Relationship Coach

Masterclass on Decluttering

10 August 2022 3:07 PM

 Kirsten Jensen - Professional Organiser at So Sorted



On todays Masterclass we take a look at the benefits of decluttering your life. Lots of people are hoarders, so how do you declutter your life. 

Masterclass on judging a beauty pageant

3 August 2022 3:04 PM

Stephanie  Weil  | CEO  at Miss South Africa Organisation
Zozibini Tunzi - Miss Universe
Thando Thabethe | Drive show host at 947
Werner Wessels

Masterclass on Whisky

27 July 2022 3:04 PM

  Valentine Maseko - Brand Ambassador from Whisky Brother & CO

Masterclass on Surrogacy

20 July 2022 3:04 PM

Relebogile is joined by the Specialist in Surrogacy and Fertility Law, Robynne Friedman to discuss surrogacy process and law in South Africa. 

Masterclass on Sex education you never had

13 July 2022 3:06 PM

Catriona Boffard, Accredited Clinical Sexologist Psychotherapist & Researcher 

Masterclass on Micro dosing

6 July 2022 3:06 PM

  Dr Nai'm M Moola Integrative Psychiatry

Masterclass - Sangoma part2

29 June 2022 3:08 PM

Gogo Aubrey Matshiqi - Sangoma|

Masterclass on assisted suicide

22 June 2022 3:06 PM

In todays Masterclass we chat to Professor Sean David who is a campaigner for assisted suicide.
A campaigner for the legalisation of euthanasia in South Africa, convicted of premeditated murders of three people he helped to die, was released Monday after three years of house arrest. 

SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Local Entertainment

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

Local Sport

Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft

Local

Nyanga CPF calls on criminals to stop attacks on Golden Arrow buses

26 August 2022 1:36 PM

Mkhwebane's lawyer Mpofu calls for recusal of inquiry chair Dyantyi

26 August 2022 12:49 PM

Despite NMB dam levels below 20%, residents are spared water cuts

26 August 2022 12:45 PM

