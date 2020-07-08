Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Case of rhino horn suspect nabbed at OR Tambo airport postponed Hawks Western Cape Spokesperson Lieutenant Philani Nkwalase gives details on the arrest of the man found with six pieces of rhino... 28 December 2021 5:08 PM
What first time second-hand car buyers need to lookout for Motoring expert Warren Tucker says the bank always sell repossessed cars at an auction. 28 December 2021 3:05 PM
Tutu stood for justice saying no human is better than another - Thuli Madonsela The Former Public Protector pays tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. 28 December 2021 7:50 AM
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
The Masterclass With Relebogile Mabotja
Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand

Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand

8 July 2020 3:15 PM

Guest: Bernie Wicomb

Masterclass on Scriptwriting

22 December 2021 3:05 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by a Freelance Writer,  Scriptwriter, Former Creative Director, Former Storyliner and Script Co-ordinator and Author, Vernon William Baumann for a Masterclass on scriptwriting.

Masterclass on Tech-enabled parenting

15 December 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Meg Faure, Childcare expert, and best-selling parenting author   

Masterclass on Lobola

8 December 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Dr Trevor Ngwane - Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice

Personal Finance Masterclass on Avoiding Janu-worry and maintaining wellbeing during the holiday season

1 December 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Dr Frank Magwegwe - Lecturer at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria 

Masterclass on Amnesia

24 November 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Professor Andre Mochan - From the Neurosciences Dept at Wits University

Masterclass on Homo Naledi - A Child of Darkness: Homo naledi child, Leti, brought to light

10 November 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Prof. Lee Berger - Research Professor in Human Evolution and the Public Understanding of Science at Wits University    

A Masterclass on Climate Change

27 October 2021 3:06 PM

 Professor Jennnifer Fitchett - Associate Professor for Physical Geography at Wits University

A Masterclass on South Africa coins

20 October 2021 3:06 PM

Guest:  Mogam Pillay - Group Executive responsible for the SA Mint and SA Banknote company 
  Peal Kgalegi who is the Currency Management Head at the SARB 

Masterclass on burns and

13 October 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:   Prof. Adelin Muganza, Director of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit | 

A Masterclass on Choral Music

6 October 2021 3:01 PM

Guest:  Renette Bouwer | Choir Master at University of Johannesburg 

City of Joburg looking at proposal to rename CBD after Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Local

Court halts Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast

Local

JMPD is warning residents living on banks of Jukskei River to evacuate

Local

EWN Highlights

Alex residents removed near Jukskei River due to flooded riverbank return home

28 December 2021 5:34 PM

Anglican Cathedral in Joburg opens doors for residents to pay tribute to Tutu

28 December 2021 5:33 PM

Makgoba: Anglican churches in SA, beyond to hold memorial services for Tutu

28 December 2021 4:44 PM

