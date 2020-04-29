Masterclass on Sleep

Guest: ? Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.
Gushwell Brooks is joined by a Freelance Writer, Scriptwriter, Former Creative Director, Former Storyliner and Script Co-ordinator and Author, Vernon William Baumann for a Masterclass on scriptwriting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Meg Faure, Childcare expert, and best-selling parenting author
Guest: Dr Trevor Ngwane - Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice
Guest: Dr Frank Magwegwe - Lecturer at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria
Guest: Professor Andre Mochan - From the Neurosciences Dept at Wits University
Guest: Prof. Lee Berger - Research Professor in Human Evolution and the Public Understanding of Science at Wits University
Professor Jennnifer Fitchett - Associate Professor for Physical Geography at Wits University
Guest: Mogam Pillay - Group Executive responsible for the SA Mint and SA Banknote company
Peal Kgalegi who is the Currency Management Head at the SARB
Guest: Prof. Adelin Muganza, Director of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit |
Guest: Renette Bouwer | Choir Master at University of Johannesburg
