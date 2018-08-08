Masterclass on Manyano

Guests: Professor Prof Mokhele Madise - Department of Christian Spirituality, Church
History and Missiology
Mmabatho Montsho - Actress Film maker
Catriona Boffard, Accredited Clinical Sexologist Psychotherapist & Researcher
Dr Nai'm M Moola Integrative Psychiatry
Gogo Aubrey Matshiqi - Sangoma
In todays Masterclass we chat to Professor Sean David who is a campaigner for assisted suicide.
A campaigner for the legalisation of euthanasia in South Africa, convicted of premeditated murders of three people he helped to die, was released Monday after three years of house arrest.
In the Masterclass today Relebogile chats to Gogo Aubrey Matshiqi about becoming a Sangoma.
Guest: Professor Motshabi Chakane - Academic head of the Dept of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
In this Masterclass on Anaesthesia we chat about the history, how it works, the types, and dangers.
In this Masterclass Relebogile chats to an expert about the US Gun laws, the second amendement, and what influence the National Rifle Association has with politicians.
Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Dr Guy Lamb | Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Remy Kloos has just set two phenomenal records – she is the first South African to ever do a back-to-back double summit of both Mount Everest and sister peak Mount Lhotse in a 24-hour period, and the first South African female to summit Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest peak in the world which is situated next to Mount Everest.
Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits
