Masterclass on Manyano

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Sim Tshabalala
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO
Today at 11:05
Across the desk - Celebrating African music
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Richard Nwamba, African Music presenter
Percy Mabandu, Writer, Artist and broadcaster
Dr Mongezi Makhalima, Founder and Chairperson of the Mzantsi Jazz Awards
Latest Local
I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo Advocate Malesela Teffo said he would respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa directly because he knows him personally. 14 July 2022 9:23 AM
'CCMA has no official stance on pro-vaccination or mandatory vaccination' Speaking to Bongani Bingwa CCMA regional senior commissioner Pieter Venter says each case is judged on its merits. 14 July 2022 8:26 AM
AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years Africa Melane spoke to the campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, Reiner Duvenage, about the lobby group heading... 14 July 2022 8:23 AM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team' ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities. 13 July 2022 11:09 AM
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa. 13 July 2022 9:16 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it 13 July 2022 7:15 PM
Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert John Maytham speaks to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the effects of sleeping on... 14 July 2022 6:37 AM
Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by... 13 July 2022 8:09 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa. 13 July 2022 9:16 PM
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
The Masterclass With Relebogile Mabotja
Masterclass on Manyano

Masterclass on Manyano

8 August 2018 3:04 PM

Guests: Professor Prof Mokhele Madise - Department of Christian Spirituality, Church
History and Missiology

Mmabatho Montsho - Actress Film maker

Masterclass on Sex education you never had

13 July 2022 3:06 PM

Catriona Boffard, Accredited Clinical Sexologist Psychotherapist & Researcher 

Masterclass on Micro dosing

6 July 2022 3:06 PM

  Dr Nai'm M Moola Integrative Psychiatry

Masterclass - Sangoma part2

29 June 2022 3:08 PM

Gogo Aubrey Matshiqi - Sangoma|

Masterclass on assisted suicide

22 June 2022 3:06 PM

In todays Masterclass we chat to Professor Sean David who is a campaigner for assisted suicide.
A campaigner for the legalisation of euthanasia in South Africa, convicted of premeditated murders of three people he helped to die, was released Monday after three years of house arrest. 

Masterclass on becoming a Sangoma

15 June 2022 3:07 PM

In the Masterclass today Relebogile chats to Gogo Aubrey Matshiqi about becoming a Sangoma. 

Masterclass on Anaesthesia

8 June 2022 3:05 PM

Guest: Professor Motshabi Chakane - Academic head of the Dept of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

In this Masterclass on Anaesthesia we chat about the history, how it works, the types, and dangers. 

Masterclass on US Gun Laws and the Second Amendment

1 June 2022 3:05 PM

In this Masterclass Relebogile chats to an expert about the US Gun laws, the second amendement, and what influence the National Rifle Association has with politicians. 

 

Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Dr Guy  Lamb | Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch

Masterclass on Mountaineering

25 May 2022 3:05 PM

Remy Kloos has just set two phenomenal records – she is the first South African to ever do a back-to-back double summit of both Mount Everest and sister peak Mount Lhotse in a 24-hour period, and the first South African female to summit Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest peak in the world which is situated next to Mount Everest. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

18 May 2022 3:06 PM

Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits

Masterclass on Selling

11 May 2022 3:03 PM

“The most important specialized skills are sales and marketing. The ability to sell—to communicate to another human being, be it a customer, employee, boss, spouse, or child—is the base skill of personal success.” 
Robert T. Kiyosaki, Author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad 

