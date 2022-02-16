Masterclass on Artificial Intelligence

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:24 AM
Bank warning man to stop using funny payment references has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:20 AM
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2022 8:15 AM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Podcasts

The Masterclass With Relebogile Mabotja
Masterclass on Artificial Intelligence

Masterclass on Artificial Intelligence

16 February 2022 2:08 PM

guest: Prof Saurabh Sinha - Deputy Vice Chancellor: Research & Internationalisation at the University of Johannesburg 


Masterclass on Maintenance Court

17 February 2022 9:29 AM

 Kamogelo Lekubu - Director: Office of the Chief Family Advocate
 Refilwe Lekgoathi - National Manager: Senior Maintenance Prosecutors at the NPA 

Masterclass on Headaches

2 February 2022 2:36 PM

Dr Elliot Shevel | Medical director at Headache Clinic 

Masterclass on NFT's

26 January 2022 3:05 PM

  Ahren Posthumus – CEO of Momint  

Masterclass on Lobola part 2

19 January 2022 3:03 PM

  Dr Trevor Ngwane - Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice 

Masterclass on Feminism - Part 2

12 January 2022 3:05 PM

Guest: Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute

Masterclass: Feminism

5 January 2022 3:05 PM
Masterclass on Scriptwriting

22 December 2021 3:05 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by a Freelance Writer,  Scriptwriter, Former Creative Director, Former Storyliner and Script Co-ordinator and Author, Vernon William Baumann for a Masterclass on scriptwriting.

Masterclass on Tech-enabled parenting

15 December 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Meg Faure, Childcare expert, and best-selling parenting author   

Masterclass on Lobola

8 December 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Dr Trevor Ngwane - Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

Local

City of Ekurhuleni scrambles to fix power issues as residents share frustrations

Local

National Department to fix Charlotte Maxeke but internal medicine head skeptical

Local

Grieving family demand answers after 6-year-old dies at school

18 February 2022 7:45 AM

DBE sends condolence to families of 9 children killed in taxi accident

18 February 2022 7:41 AM

UCT engaging with SRC to resolve disgruntled students’ demands

18 February 2022 7:35 AM

