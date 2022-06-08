Masterclass on Anaesthesia

In todays MAsterclass we take a look at Origami. Origami originated from China and was popularized in Japan. It is the art of paper folding.

In Japanese, "ori" means folding and "gami" means paper. What's so great about folding paper? The kind of paper folding we're talking about here is not the same as merely folding a piece of paper to fit in your pocket for portability. What we're talking about here is folding paper into birds, butterflies, flowers, dogs, cats, and even pokemon. Origami is more than just paper folding. It's paper transforming. It's paper magic. It's art.

