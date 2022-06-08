Guest: Professor Motshabi Chakane - Academic head of the Dept of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
In this Masterclass on Anaesthesia we chat about the history, how it works, the types, and dangers.
In this Masterclass Relebogile chats to an expert about the US Gun laws, the second amendement, and what influence the National Rifle Association has with politicians.
Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Dr Guy Lamb | Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Remy Kloos has just set two phenomenal records – she is the first South African to ever do a back-to-back double summit of both Mount Everest and sister peak Mount Lhotse in a 24-hour period, and the first South African female to summit Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest peak in the world which is situated next to Mount Everest.
Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits
“The most important specialized skills are sales and marketing. The ability to sell—to communicate to another human being, be it a customer, employee, boss, spouse, or child—is the base skill of personal success.”
Robert T. Kiyosaki, Author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad
Dave Usendorff - Master Professional, PGA South Africa
Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - Expert on Constitution and Bill of Rights
The Bill of Rights protects the rights of every South African, and it’s important that all South Africans know their most basic rights afforded to them. Below are some of the most crucial rights you should know.
In todays MAsterclass we take a look at Origami. Origami originated from China and was popularized in Japan. It is the art of paper folding.
In Japanese, "ori" means folding and "gami" means paper. What's so great about folding paper? The kind of paper folding we're talking about here is not the same as merely folding a piece of paper to fit in your pocket for portability. What we're talking about here is folding paper into birds, butterflies, flowers, dogs, cats, and even pokemon. Origami is more than just paper folding. It's paper transforming. It's paper magic. It's art.
In todays Masterclass we take a look at the the history of the piano, and the piano industry at present worldwide and in particular South Africa. We also look at tuning a piano.
Dr Bettina Buabeng-Baidoo - Executive board member of the South African Schools Debating Board
In today's Masterclass we look at what critical thinking is.