Masterclass on Anaesthesia

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago. 13 June 2022 7:27 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time. 13 June 2022 5:59 PM
Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption Mandy Wiener speaks to the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka who has the details. 13 June 2022 5:45 PM
View all Local
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery. 13 June 2022 8:08 AM
Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials The office says it will not be commenting further on the story until it has gathered all the evidence. 12 June 2022 5:29 PM
View all Politics
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen. 13 June 2022 12:56 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
View all Business
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100 Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and bud... 13 June 2022 5:38 PM
Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent. 13 June 2022 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Masterclass With Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Masterclass on Anaesthesia

Masterclass on Anaesthesia

8 June 2022 3:05 PM

Guest: Professor Motshabi Chakane - Academic head of the Dept of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

In this Masterclass on Anaesthesia we chat about the history, how it works, the types, and dangers. 


More episodes from The Masterclass With Relebogile Mabotja

Masterclass on US Gun Laws and the Second Amendment

1 June 2022 3:05 PM

In this Masterclass Relebogile chats to an expert about the US Gun laws, the second amendement, and what influence the National Rifle Association has with politicians. 

 

Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Dr Guy  Lamb | Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Mountaineering

25 May 2022 3:05 PM

Remy Kloos has just set two phenomenal records – she is the first South African to ever do a back-to-back double summit of both Mount Everest and sister peak Mount Lhotse in a 24-hour period, and the first South African female to summit Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest peak in the world which is situated next to Mount Everest. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Black Hole

18 May 2022 3:06 PM

Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Selling

11 May 2022 3:03 PM

“The most important specialized skills are sales and marketing. The ability to sell—to communicate to another human being, be it a customer, employee, boss, spouse, or child—is the base skill of personal success.” 
Robert T. Kiyosaki, Author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Golf

4 May 2022 3:06 PM

  Dave Usendorff - Master Professional, PGA South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on the Bill of Rights

27 April 2022 3:05 PM

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - Expert on Constitution and Bill of Rights

The Bill of Rights protects the rights of every South African, and it’s important that all South Africans know their most basic rights afforded to them. Below are some of the most crucial rights you should know. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Origami

13 April 2022 3:05 PM

In todays MAsterclass we take a look at Origami. Origami originated from China and was popularized in Japan. It is the art of paper folding. 
In Japanese, "ori" means folding and "gami" means paper. What's so great about folding paper? The kind of paper folding we're talking about here is not the same as merely folding a piece of paper to fit in your pocket for portability. What we're talking about here is folding paper into birds, butterflies, flowers, dogs, cats, and even pokemon. Origami is more than just paper folding. It's paper transforming. It's paper magic. It's art.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on the Piano

8 April 2022 1:31 PM

In todays Masterclass we take a look at the the history of the piano, and the piano industry at present worldwide and in particular South Africa. We also look at tuning a piano. 
History of the piano and the piano industry at present worldwide and in particular South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Critical Thinking

30 March 2022 3:04 PM

Dr Bettina Buabeng-Baidoo - Executive board member of the South African Schools Debating Board



In today's Masterclass we look at what critical thinking is.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft

Local Business

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

Opinion Politics

Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan

Local

Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets

Local

EWN Highlights

Residents of an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai promised houses after fire

13 June 2022 7:46 PM

Judgment reserved in the EFF vs AfriForum case

13 June 2022 7:35 PM

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA