Masterclass on Thrifting

Relebogile is joined by 6th degree black belt holder who's part of the South Africa JKA Karate Association, Sensei Wendy Wannerberg sharing knowledge about Karate, as a self-defence sport, it's benefits, the different styles within this art and more.
Relebogile speaks to Linda Yende Relationship Expert, Author & Speaker, looking at the nature of online relationships, the safety aspect as well as the maintenance of online relationships and more.
Relebogile is in conversation with Specialist Gynaecologist & Sub-specialist in Reproductive Medicine & Endocrine, Dr Neelan Pillay discussing the importance of female fertility and various options of preserving it.
Relebogile is in conversation with Head of Department of Urology at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University & Doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital , Prof Shingai Mutambirwa discussing the importance of male fertility and various options of preserving it.
Relebogile is in conversation with South Africa's Human Lie Detector, Lizette Volkwyn exploring the phenomenon of lie detectors, polygraph testing and all that you need to know about them.